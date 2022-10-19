Think twice before posting your child's photo online

Parents or guardians share too much information about their children online. On Instagram, they post videos and photos of their half-naked children fighting over popcorn.

On Twitter, they share photos of their children swimming in a swimsuit or a child whose shorts got tattered while playing football.

For a parent or guardian, these are memorable memories. But think twice before you share them online.

The more you post, the more you create a digital footprint of both embarrassing and uplifting moments of the child, inadvertently exposing them to sexual exploiters preying on children, explains Athena Morgan, a lawyer and regional project manager at International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children(ICMEC).

She warns that the sexual offenders use the photos to either groom them into sexual exploitation or intimidate them into sexual acts.

Child exploitation

“Parents must consciously consider the information to share online about their children to protect them now and in the future,” she advises.

The new children’s law has outlawed grooming children or causing them fear of bodily harm or violence. Such an offender earns himself or herself a 10-year jail term or a fine of Sh2 million, or both under the Children Act, 2022.

However, prosecuting child exploitation cases is complicated by a lack of awareness among the parents and guardians as well as conservative traditions followed by local communities.

“Sexual education is a taboo in most societies such that when a parent is informed about the abuse, they tend to deny it or come up with an excuse of why that cannot happen to their children or those under their care,” states Ms Morgan, who works for the organisation that investigates cases of missing and trafficked children.

“And that becomes a huge challenge because to handle a child’s case, you need the collaboration of a parent or a guardian. You need a parent or guardian to preserve the evidence that a child has been having a sexual conversation on their phones or laptops.”

She cautions parents against acting out of anger to destroy electronic evidence by crushing the electronic devices and SIM cards used to abuse children online.

Troubling numbers

“As long as the photo is online, that is the first instance of exposing your child to abuse,” she warns.

“With the development of technology, people can photoshop pictures, ending up causing children psychological abuse when they are older.”

In 2019, WePROTECT Global Alliance warned of an increase in online child abuse. It analysed the global scale and nature of the threat facing children online, estimating that 750,000 individuals globally were looking to connect with children.

It also established that 94 per cent of child sexual abuse material found online by the Internet Watch Foundation contains images of children aged 13 or under.

Yet, despite these troubling numbers, many governments have failed to create policies needed to prevent and respond to the problem, found a recent report.

The 2022 Out of the Shadows Index by Economist Intelligence Unit, which assessed 60 countries (home to about 85 per cent of the global population of children), established a discouraging policy trend in the respective countries.