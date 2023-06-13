Theatre of shattered dreams: When girls don't want to return home

One in three women in Tanzania marry before they turn 18, according to the Tanzania Demographic Health Survey 2015/16.

There are, however, those who get rescued before they become statistics. The risk, nevertheless, of becoming someone’s wife against their will leaves the girls with lifetime scars as evidenced by three girls Nation.Africa spoke to.

Elda was looking forward to joining Form One. She had in 2018 completed Class Seven at a school in Simanjiro district, Manyara region. But her maternal uncle had other plans for her.

He had found a suitor to marry her, the fourth child of the seven siblings. She was 14 years old then. Her father had died 11 years earlier. Before he died, he appointed the uncle the head of his family. Elda says with that authority, her mother had no power to disobey his orders.

“Luckily, my elder sister got wind of my uncle’s plans,” she says. “He had also attempted to marry her off as soon as she completed Class Seven, but she was rescued by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that took her through secondary school education. She is currently at a university in Arusha.”

Her sister informed the NGO that rescued her. They engaged the police to get her from home. There were two options for the uncle: allow her to continue with her education or get arrested. He chose the latter, Elda says.

Hard to forgive

But when I ask her if she has forgiven him, Elda prefers to pass the question. I further seek to find out if she is willing to visit him to share her progress. She looks down and pauses long enough for one to write five sentences of 30 words each.

“I don’t want to go back home,” she suddenly murmurs, still looking down.

Elda is now in safe hands at a shelter in the Kilimanjaro region and the management has enrolled her in school. She is in Form Six and hopes to build a career in dental medicine.

Allen is now 18 and in Form Six, thanks to the NGO that saved Elda from early marriage. By now, Allen says she would be the fifth or sixth wife of an old man with nine or 10 children.

“I come from Siha district in the Kilimanjaro region,” she starts off.

“All my life, I have lived with my paternal grandfather. Throughout the years, he took care of me, not once did he mention marrying me off. But his silence after I completed Class Seven in 2018 would tell it all.”

Allen was only 13 at the time. The grandpa had earlier married off her aunt, who had just finished Class Seven.

“My school had awarded me a partial scholarship and so they summoned him to commit to covering the rest of the costs, but he refused saying he didn’t have money,” she says.

“That’s when the principal notified the community chairperson of his likelihood to marry me off just as my aunt. He came with the police, who brought me here.”

Her dream is to become a pilot. In future, she plans to run campaigns against child marriage and sensitise locals to the need to educate girls. But for now, she says: “ I really don’t wish to go back home.”

She says she is consumed with anger whenever she thinks of her grandfather.

Lavender is now 19. Five years ago, her father had planned to force her to marry an elderly man. “I come from Nyumba ya Mungu. It is in Mwanga district in the Kilimanjaro region,” she says.

“When I joined Form Two, first term, my father failed to pay my school fees. This was unusual as he had not indicated any financial constraints. He had so many cows. He’d sell one to clear my fees. So I was sent away from school.

Village men's advice

“I later found out from my mother that his fellow village men had talked him out of educating me. They told him I was mature enough for marriage. They even found a suitor for me – an old man who already had six wives.

“My mother could not object to the plan. I can’t tell why. She just told me she couldn’t.”

Lavender ran away and reported the matter to a nearby police station. The police found her refuge in the shelter where Allen and Elda stay.

She is also in Form Six and hopes to become an accountant. She says her father has 10 wives with more than 70 children, but only two have been educated. That is her and an elder half-brother who finished Form Six last year.

Just like Elda and Allen, she doesn’t want to return home. “Not now. Maybe after Form Six.”

Their counsellors, who preferred anonymity to avoid exposing the girls, said their hesitation to return home signals post-traumatic stress.

“People don’t know what the threat of early marriage does to the girls. It damages them mentally and psychologically and it takes time for them to rebuild the love and trust for the parents or guardians who tried to marry them off,” says one of the counsellors.