The women to watch in 2022

As we start the New Year, it is the beginning of hard work for some women leaders. It is time for them to fulfil Kenya’s wishes of having a woman at the summit of the Executive arm of government, hastening conclusion of gender-based violence (GBV) cases, making the country free from female genital mutilation (FGM) and ensuring universal access to energy.

We look at these leaders carrying the hopes and dreams of Kenyans on their shoulders.

Martha Karua

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua. Experts and political analysts are vouching for Ms Karua as running mate for ODM party leader Raila Odinga. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

For the past two years, women have anxiously waited for the Narc Kenya party leader to declare her interest in the presidency. Well, in politics they say “you never know.” But as it is, that wish is elusive. There is, however, a possibility for a position closer to the presidency.

From Mt Kenya to Nairobi, politicians, experts and political analysts are vouching for Ms Karua as running mate for ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

In a December 16, 2021 publication on Nation.Africa, Prof Gitile Naituli, a lecturer at Multimedia University, describes Ms Karua as a principled leader that Kenya needs as she is “reasonable and can be trusted not to betray the people’s agenda. A leadership that is capable of sacrificing personal position and comfort for public good”.

Unforgettably, Ms Karua was the face of the Linda Katiba, “a citizen’s voluntary initiative that is determined to resist the government-led move to unconstitutionally cannibalise and overthrow the will of the people of Kenya encapsulated in the 2010 Constitution,” as she described it in her March 12, 2021 article in The Elephant.

The initiative resisted constitutional changes proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In an October 23, 2021 article published on Nation.Africa, Ms Karua dismissed the propositions instead saying she is eyeing Kirinyaga’s gubernatorial seat.

"I have not declared to be someone's running mate nor have I been approached by anybody," she is quoted in the article.

Whether she will change her mind is perhaps a wish gender equality advocates hope would be a reality before we go to the ballot on August 9.

Martha Koome

Chief Justice and Supreme Court president Martha Koome. A mention of her name draws so much optimism, especially for the girls and women whose sexual and reproductive rights have been trampled. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

A mention of Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Koome’s name draws so much optimism, especially for the girls and women whose sexual and reproductive rights have been trampled.

Since 2020, there has been a huge outcry over the lagged pace of concluding sexual violence cases. Some have been pending in court for more than a decade.

In Africa, South Africa (SA), South Sudan and Botswana have established dedicated courts accelerating survivors’ access to justice.

In SA, a 2002 Sexual Offences Courts blueprint by the National Prosecuting Authority paved the way for the creation of such courts.

By the end of 2005, a total of 74 courts had been set up across the country, resulting in the conclusion of more cases and improved handling of victims, indicates a 2013 report by the Ministerial Advisory Task Team on the Adjudication of Sexual Offences Matters

Will 2022 be the year when CJ Koome begins to make the dreams of GBV stakeholders a reality?

Prof Margaret Kobia

Prof Margaret Kobia. The Cabinet Secretary for Gender has “a lot of explaining to do” to Kenyans, especially on whether Kenya met its target of ending FGM by 2022 as envisioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Without a doubt, Cabinet Secretary for Gender Prof Margaret Kobia has “a lot of explaining to do” to Kenyans, especially on whether Kenya met its target of ending FGM by 2022 as envisioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Further, President Kenyatta made 12 commitments with regard to tackling GBV under the Generation Equality campaign.

Considering the State Department of Gender heads the multiagency team on GBV, Prof Kobia is at the core of every move to end GBV and any other form of violence against both genders.

In a statement that Prof Kobia shared with this writer on December 17, 2021, she said, “As we prepare to embrace the year 2022, there is much to hope for in building a more equal and gender-balanced society that ensures no one is left behind.”

While employing a multiagency approach, the ministry would work towards addressing GBV to ensure the safety and security of women and other vulnerable groups during the electioneering, she said.

“My ministry will also advance implementation of the 12 commitments made by H.E the President on advancing gender equality and eliminating GBV and FGM in 2022 and beyond,” she said.

With 2022 being an election year, Prof Kobia said the ministry would focus on empowering women to become economic agents to reduce poverty at the household level.

A big question would, however, be: What progress have we made so far?

Rebecca Miano

KenGen managing director Rebecca Miano. She wants to be remembered for being at the centre of driving the country closer to achieving universal energy access Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Ms Miano is the first female managing director and chief executive officer of Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), the largest power production firm in East Africa.

In an earlier interview, she said, “I look forward to that day Kenya will overtake Italy.”

Kenya’s present geothermal energy capacity stands at 713 megawatts (MW), against Italy’s 944MW.

She had indicated that the completion of Olkaria I Unit 6 in mid-2021 would expand the national grid by 83.3 MW.

As of December 17, 2021, the unit was complete and would be commissioned at the end of the year or early this month, according to an official from the company.

She had also indicated that she would want to be remembered for being at the centre of driving the country closer to achieving universal energy access, a target President Kenyatta’s leadership sought to achieve by 2022. On Jamhuri Day last year, Mr Kenyatta promised Kenyans a drop in electricity bills by at least 30 per cent by this year.