The women to watch in 2022

Chief Justice and Supreme Court president Martha Koome. A mention of her name draws so much optimism, especially for the girls and women whose sexual and reproductive rights have been trampled.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • To help hasten conclusion of GBV cases, making the country free from FGM, and ensure universal access to energy.

  • They are also expected to fulfil the country’s wishes of having a woman at the summit of the Executive arm of government.

As we start the New Year, it is the beginning of hard work for some women leaders. It is time for them to fulfil Kenya’s wishes of having a woman at the summit of the Executive arm of government, hastening conclusion of gender-based violence (GBV) cases, making the country free from female genital mutilation (FGM) and ensuring universal access to energy.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.