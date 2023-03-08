The mobile apps spicing up girl-child’s life

We live in an increasingly digitised world economy. As such, smartphones are an essential part of women’s and girls’ lives today. Although they are still under-represented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) fields, more and more are using innovation and technology to solve problems, unite communities and as a force for good and equality. In commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day theme, ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’, here are six applications developed for women.

Nyonyesha

Award-winning journalist Janet Otieno was excited when she found out she would become a first-time mother in 2014. However, her pregnancy was particularly difficult and at 35 weeks, she gave birth to a preterm baby in an emergency caesarean section. Her doctor then advised her that she feeds her baby exclusively on breast milk.

At first, she struggled with breastfeeding because her breasts were swollen. Despite being a journalist with extensive experience in early childhood development and health, she could not find a lot of information on breastfeeding preterm babies.

“I also noticed that there were instances of biased reporting on breastfeeding because few journalists specialise in maternal and healthcare issues. That is when I decided to come up with a long term plan to create an information hub to assist first-time mothers,’’ Ms Otieno reveals in an interview with Nation.Africa.

In 2020, the Tanzania-based journalist developed Nyonyesha App, a digital tool that offers breastfeeding, maternal and child health information to anyone with a smartphone and data.

“The app also provides updates on standardised health messages from reputable health institutions, respective ministries of health and the World Health Organisation,’’ Ms Otieno explained.

“Nyonyesha also has a scheduling feature that notifies users on their breastfeeding and pumping schedules. Once users have logged in, they can set their own schedules.’’

Google Play Store, where the application can be downloaded, says Nyonyesha is multilingual, making it accessible in English, Kiswahili and sign language, based on user preference.

Mulika

Grace Wanjohi, the founder of Mulika Initiative, first launched Mulika Uhalifu App in 2018, to encourage citizens to report corruption cases anonymously. However, when Covid-19 hit Kenya in 2020, she noticed that her neighbour in Nakuru town was experiencing domestic violence.

Touched by the ordeal, Ms Wanjohi, also a former telecommunication employee, developed the Mulika 988 App. The new tool is a modification of Mulika Uhalifu and now addresses gender-based violence (GBV) as well.

The new app is a digital platform that features a virtual police station where citizens can anonymously report an array of crimes. One of the most reported crimes is GBV. Once an incident is reported on the app, five security officers in the vicinity are immediately notified.

They include the county commissioner, county police commander, county coordinating police commander, county criminal investigation officer and the National Intelligence Service.

Mulika is downloadable from Google Play Store. Users without smartphones can send a text message to 988 starting with their county name.

Flo

In the reproductive health field, a number of period and ovulation trackers have come up but none rivals Flo app. Founded in 2015, the application was created to fill in the gap of menstrual information.

With more that 100 million downloads on Google Play Store, Flo is one of the most used period trackers in the world.

The tool works by collecting vital signals from its users to provide personalised insights about women’s most fertile days, predict when their next period will arrive and even pregnancy due dates for expectant women.

One of its most unique features is the use of virtual dialogues where consumers can interact with over 100 health experts regarding their symptoms.

This also comes with user-friendly courses that explain the menstrual cycle affects a woman’s body and wellbeing. The application is available on Google and Apple stores.

Pasha

The Anti-Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Board, in partnership with Unicef, launched a mobile application in October last year called Pasha.

The tool is intended to help in the war on FGM, especially within the Kuria community. Users are able to anonymously report unfolding cases of the vice.

The user can send emergency alerts either in text or voice recording and the application automatically picks up the person’s location so that the authorities can respond promptly.

By the time of its launch, an informal system was already being used in neighbouring Tanzania. The app, therefore, allows cross-border anti-FGM campaigners and girls at-risk, to report cases without fear of retaliation.

Pasha app, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store, complements other existing mechanisms of reporting abuse against children including the child helpline number 116 and the National Gender Violence Helpline number 1195.

With Kenya’s failure to eradicate FGM by the end of last year as promised by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, stakeholders hope the application will finally bring the practice to an end.

Herventure

According to the 2022 UN Women’s Gender Snapshot report, women’s exclusion from the digital world has shaved off about Sh126.5 trillion ($1 trillion) from the gross domestic product of low and middle-income countries like Kenya.

This is the gender economic gap that Herventure app seeks to bridge. The free mobile application app gives women in micro and small enterprises access to knowledge, skills and confidence to transform their businesses.

Launched in Kenya in 2020, its developers noted that the Covid-19 pandemic changed the way women entrepreneurs live and work. Herventure, therefore, sought to help women acquire e-commerce and digital marketing skills to adapt to the new reality.

The digital tool offers nine personalised learning tracks including; launching a business, accessing finance, expanding market access and e-commerce. Ever since its launch, the app has reached more than 80,000 women in Kenya alone.

Its influence in women economic empowerment earned it the award for Best Use of Mobile for Social and Economic Development from the mobile app awards last year.

Herventure can be freely downloaded on both android and apple devices and is also available in Nigeria, South Africa, Guyana, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Lulu's Journey

Even though Senator Gloria Orwoba has recently shone light on the importance of menstrual hygiene in Kenya, other players in the field have made significant progress in breaking the taboo around menstrual hygiene using technology.

Accessible on both android and apple devices, Lulu’s journey is a mobile app that offers interactive story-telling information to 10-24 year-old girls about menstrual hygiene. This is done through audio-visual games that are intuitive and simple in order to embrace both literate and illiterate users who are unfamiliar with digital platforms.

Users play the game of the character Lulu getting her first period and through her journey, they can ask questions and get insights from teachers, UN Women and organisations from Kenya and Ethiopia that specialise in menstrual health and hygiene.

Medicapt

Also part of Kenya’s 17 commitments under the ICPD is the promise to achieve zero gender-based violence cases by 2030.A recent report by the National Council for Population and Development (NCPD) on the progress of this commitment, however, revealed that there were few sexual and gender-based violence convictions in the past year due to lapses by medical staff in responding to survivors plight.

To address this challenge, medical practitioners from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya under the Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) developed MediCapt in 2018. The award winning application assists clinicians to document forensic evidence of sexual violence.

An independent evaluation of MediCapt in Naivasha County Referral Hospital and Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital, found that the quality of data collected by the application was higher than that collected on paper.