The mobile apps keeping adolescents from HIV, pregnancies

In October last year, a document circulating in social media about a school in Mount Elgon caused an uproar.

According to the document, 31 students in the school in Bungoma County were already teenage mothers while another 20 were pregnant.

Three of the students had dropped out of the school because of what later emerged as delivery-related complications. The students were from all classes: Form One to Form Four.

The sad state of affairs in the school just depicted the tip of the iceberg of the high teenage pregnancy prevalence in Bungoma.

Mr Paul Chemabus, the principal, told Nation.Africa in an interview that the discovery shocked him. “I was shocked when I came to know that 31 of the students were already parents and 20 others were pregnant and three others had dropped out of school because of delivery-related complications.”

He regretted that most teenage mothers ended up not getting justice perhaps because the vibrant Kangaroo courts in the community remains a major hindrance to education among schoolgirls.

The principal appealed to well-wishers to provide psychosocial support to enable the girls to navigate the delicate world of motherhood and help them continue with their education.

Statistics shared by the county government last year showed 106,982 girls aged 10–19 were pregnant from January 2016 to August last year.

Of note was that the county’s teenage prevalence stood at 19 per cent, exceeding the national prevalence, which was 15 per cent.

Last year from January to August, 299 teenage pregnancies had been recorded among those aged 10–14, with 8,375 among those aged 15–19 getting pregnant over the same period.

Kanduyi led with 1,218 cases, followed by Webuye West at 1,091, Tongaren (1,029), Bumula (987), Kabuchai (871), Kimilili (835), Sirisia (784), Chaptais (657), Webuye East (610) and Mt Elgon (574).

In 2022, the county recorded 12,217 teenage pregnancies. The Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022 released in January 2023 showed that Bungoma was leading in the number of women who had experienced physical and sexual violence in Kenya.

The survey indicated 62 per cent of women and girls who have experienced physical violence were from Bungoma. The county also recorded the highest number of women who had experienced sexual violence at 30 per cent.

The teenage pregnancy in Bungoma County is just the tip of the iceberg of the same problem that many other counties in the country grapple with.

However, the scenario may soon change after state and non-state actors joined hands and launched several initiatives to fight this scourge using technology.

One of the initiatives that has gained traction is the launch of a digital platform that connects adolescents to youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health services.

Tiko digital platform

Tiko digital platform, an initiative spearheaded by UNFPA and Tiko Africa, is bringing services closer to adolescent girls in 10 counties experiencing the highest burden of teen pregnancy and HIV infections among the youth.

By using their mobile phones, girls can detect nearby health facilities offering free services, thus helping them decide where and when to access services. They also receive notifications and reminders on their next appointments and can rate the quality of services provided.

The platform, the first of its kind, was launched in Kenya in 2023 to improve access to sexual and reproductive health information and services for adolescent girls.

Since its rollout in July 2023, it has reached more than 227,000 girls with HIV, 136 public facilities, 147 private facilities, and 45 pharmacies.

“In this new phase of implementation, we have also enrolled more than 129,000 new young people onto the Tiko platform through our network of community mobilisers and peer-to-peer referrals,” said Tiko Africa programme lead Lucy Kaigutha.

By using their mobile phones, girls can find nearby health facilities offering free services. They also receive notifications and reminders on their next appointments and can rate the quality of services provided. This acts as a reminder to help them not to skip their appointments.

For adolescent girls living in informal settlements in Nairobi and other towns, which are characterised by high poverty levels, now have access to quality sexual and reproductive health information and services offered at no cost, thus altering the course of their lives.

“Programmes like this are pivotal in breaking the cycle of poverty and vulnerability that many of these young girls face. By providing them with the knowledge and resources to make informed choices, these services empower girls to pursue their education and life aspirations without the interruption of unplanned pregnancies or health issues,” says UNFPA Kenya sexual and reproductive health and youth programmes adviser Kigen Korir.

The initiative is a joint venture by the UN Joint SDG Fund, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation and the Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health (ASRH).

It also brings together a joint United Nations team comprising UNFPA, WHO, UNAIDS, the UN Resident Coordinator Office, and the UN SDG Partnership Platform (SDG PP) and Tiko Africa, a non-profit implementing organisation to mobilise private and public sector funding to tackle the challenge of teen pregnancy, new HIV infections, and AIDS-related deaths among adolescents.

The two-year programme aims to reach 300,000 vulnerable girls with high-quality, youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health and HIV services while improving service delivery in 150 public primary health facilities across the counties.

At the heart of Nairobi in the sprawling Kibera slum, adolescent girls are using technology to solve their sexual reproductive health challenges.

Through the Agape Woman and Child Empowerment Foundation in Kibra, they have come up with the Tiko app by Triggerise. The app provides them with access to health products and services from a participating clinic or pharmacy in their communities.

Cases of adolescent pregnancies in Kibera have been rampant because of lack of empowerment and sex education. The programme supports girls to access SRH information services, counselling services, family planning and HIV services.

Community mobilisers who work in the community reach out to adolescent girls to help them access family planning services, enrolling them to use their phones.

In February this year, former Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha announced a government initiative to curb teenage pregnancies by leveraging technology. She noted that investments in youth-friendly reproductive health services at the grassroots would be key to minimising the risk of adolescent pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.

Ms Nakhumicha added that community health volunteers, cultural and religious leaders, and law enforcement officers would be engaged in the new campaign to end teenage pregnancies and gender-based violence.

“Digital tools will help us track and identify perpetrators of gender-based violence. Our criminal justice system should fast-track prosecution of offenders who include intimate partners to act as a deterrent measure,” she said when she launched the campaign.

The campaign, dubbed the Whole Government and Whole Society approach, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Health entails use of technology, to explore the victims’ record and perpetrators of sexual violence without their knowledge.

The technical personnel and administrative officers handling such cases are to be equipped with the necessary skills to handle the issues effectively to ensure justice for survivors. The initiative is a collaboration of state and non-state actors in a bid to create maximum impact.

Nena na Binti

Nena na Binti Call Centre, a toll-free lifeline is also offering a haven for girls seeking comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights information and services in Kenya.

The platform provides a secure space for women and girls to access essential SRHR resources. It serves as a dedicated resource hub, fostering unrestricted access to life-saving information, including family planning information and support, free of stigma and discrimination.

The core of the Nena na Binti call centre is its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to comprehensive SRHR information and services for adolescent girls, young women, and all individuals seeking support and guidance.

According to Unicef, in developing countries, annually, about 21 million girls aged

15–19 become pregnant, and about 12 million give birth.

The KDHS 2022 data signifies a reduction in teenage pregnancy rates from 18 per cent in 2014 to 15 per cent in 2022, although stark disparities exist among the counties, with some areas reporting substantially higher rates.