The lessons I learnt from covering Hadzabe community

In June, I visited the Hadzabe, a hunter-gatherer community in the Yaeda valley, northern Tanzania, to highlight their socio-cultural practices.

Though the 2022 Tanzania Census has not provided their population estimates, according to the United Nations(UN), their numbers range from 1,300 to 1,500; a handful of 61.7 million Tanzanians. The UN also lists it as one of the last remaining hunter-gatherer communities on Earth.

According to Zakaria Faustin, the executive director of Tanzania Natural Resources Forum, Mwalimu Nyerere, the first President of Tanzania who reigned from October 1964 to November 1985, issued a decree recognising and protecting the community’s special status. And the order stands.

The story came with learning experiences.

Establish the most basic aspects of a community

There is a lot to learn about an indigenous community from what they eat, dress, interact, marry and engage in macro-socioeconomic activities.

In all these, first start with the most basic things like greetings as this is the first entry to the community’s space. It also creates a harmonious environment to conduct interviews.

That’s one thing I missed and ended up breaking the community’s greeting code. I felt embarrassed and disrespectful at the same time. I had gathered much from online sources and previous documentaries.

I also spoke with researchers who have studied indigenous communities and consulted with local organisations that have previously worked with the community, but I overlooked this important aspect. I learnt my lesson.

Unique stories are an expensive investment

Getting the Hadzabe story was an expensive affair financially. Besides the huge logistical costs, this kind of story requires a fixer from the community to help you gain access to their residence and build mutual trust for the community members to feel safe speaking with you. And that comes at a cost, a huge cost, especially when you are a foreign journalist, regardless of whether you’re from a neighbouring East African country.

There comes a time ruthless firmness takes the moment

Being a foreign journalist comes with an image of a loaded journalist and you may meet people wanting to extort money from you in exchange for information.

People withhold help until you pay them. It’s a hard place to be, knowing you’re likely to fail to get the story, yet you have travelled miles away with the blessing of your boss. You’ll have wasted your company’s resources. Worst of all, to a reporter, and by extension your boss, it would be a major failure.