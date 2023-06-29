The health powerhouse that is Catherine Kyobutungi

As we start the interview, one of her colleagues describes her as “unafraid of being controversial”, and from her Twitter account, you begin to see why.

On May 17, a day before this interview, Catherine Kyobutungi tweeted an article about an American politician: “Lauren Boebert once told women in rocky marriages that they just need to start 'chasing Jesus' to solve their marital issues. Now she's getting divorced.”

Her responses below the tweet are funnier, complete with a laugh emoji. “It seems Jesus refused to be chased by her, I dunno,” she wrote.

But Dr Kyobutungi is not your average tweep, she serves as the executive director of the African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC), a research institution.

“I like to think of myself as an open book, there is nothing in my life to hide, it really is all out there.”

The epidemiologist with Ugandan roots, harbours fond memories of her childhood. As she speaks, you can sense the admiration that she holds for her father, who, in many ways, has shaped her worldview.

“I see myself as my father's daughter because he was a very honest, strict, objective person, who was not afraid to speak up and was always fair,” she says.

“He retired before 40 and took up leadership roles in schools and in the church before joining local politics. And I can bet my last cent that there is no one who can say that my dad is corrupt, or took anything from them in a way that was dishonest.

“I remember many things he said when I was perhaps six or seven. He would say for instance, if you don't work, you don't eat; overeating does not cure greed. It was only after I grew up, that I realised the profound influence of his words on my life.”

Following her father’s retirement, the city turned village girl would later join Mary Hill, a Catholic Secondary School where she posted outstanding grades, and, by default, she was pushed into medicine.

“Everybody assumed I was going to do medicine, and I just never questioned it.”

Fresh out of Makerere University, she was hired to run a remote hospital, which she describes as being in the middle of nowhere. Looking back, the experience she calls “a baptism by fire” was the beginning of her leadership career. She treated patients and managed the hospital.

She took away valuable budgeting and planning skills, and successfully pulled the hospital from the brink of bankruptcy. She was also able to interact with community members at a very intimate level and this developed her social skills.

It was, however, a very frustrating experience, working in a broken health system. She practised for three years and a few months, then called it quits.

“There was an endless pipeline of sick people and it felt like no matter what I did, it would never stop. It was like I was just postponing suffering and death. I thought public health was a better way of being useful by preventing illness; to slow down the pipeline a little bit. Of course, I was naive. It is not so easy to change the world, but I think I'm still satisfied with my decision.”

Stint in academia

She later got a job as an assistant lecturer at Mbarara University, teaching community health. A short while on, she secured a scholarship to do her master’s and PhD programmes in Germany.

By the time she was completing her doctorate, she had resolved to become a researcher to find solutions to the world’s health problems.

When she thinks about the health of the continent, she is most worried about non-communicable diseases and the inattention governments and policymakers are paying, despite indications showing that in a few years, there will be a significant rise in cases.

“The risk factors are not reducing; the air quality caused by pollution and unhealthy foods that contain too much sugar, salt or trans fats is concerning. But then there is also a new dimension of food safety; how much pesticides and chemicals are being used in food production?"

Her concern is that in matters of prevention, African governments are not doing enough.

“Most cancers we see today are a result of exposure from about 20 years ago; 99 per cent of investments today are going into treatment centres but not into combating the pipeline for the next 10 years by countering the risk factors.”

As such, she links health challenges facing the continent to inattention of policy perspectives and choices that are not ideal for interventions.

“My biggest frustration is our failure to see health for what it is. How we view it from only a medical lens so that we see it as diseases; instead of how we can generate health, as opposed to focusing on how to cure the said diseases.”

She is also concerned about climate change and the potential health impacts over the next decade.

A typical day in her life as a director involves a series of meetings, usually six or seven, and she loves it.

When she is not figuring out the finances and expenditure, she is following up on staff training programmes, meeting with new partners, doing outreaches, jumping into board meetings, or simply engaging one of her many mentees, most of whom are young women. Given her packed schedule, she has had to figure out a balance.

“I recovered from burnout and I never want to go back there. I get numerous requests to give keynote speeches, to sit on panels for conferences and to travel the world to participate in expert committees and technical working groups.

“I am very careful about what I accept and what I don't; otherwise, I would go crazy. I am also very intentional with my time, more so, family time with my children. I don't respond to emails when I am on vacation, on weekends and on public holidays.”

Dr Kyobutungi has earned her a reputation and place in the industry. From very early on in her career, she made her mark.

At first attempt, she won a prestigious grant from the Wellcome Trust to conduct a study of the risk factors of communicable diseases in two Kenyan slums.

The grant, she says, set the foundation on which a lot of APHRC initiatives on communicable diseases lie.

She is also proud of her achievements as director, that despite initial trepidation, she had not only kept the wheel rolling but also maintained its status as the continent's premier research institution and think tank.

The epidemiologist is a firm believer that research should provide value beyond the knowledge it generates in the scientific community.

In her organisation's case, that could mean that communities become change agents or that other multinational agencies pick their evidence and use it to design their programmes.

According to Dr Kyobutungi, when all is said and done, research should have a realistic impact on society; and this is what they strive to achieve as an organisation by having “tangible” impact.

“Three years after our project on the human milk bank in Pumwani (Nairobi) ended, the bank is still running. And it came about after years of research and engaging stakeholders,” she says.

“In another project in Korogocho, we found that diabetes and high blood pressure patients could not access drugs at their nearest clinics because they were more often than not out of stock and these individuals would travel long distances to acquire drugs. These health centres also didn't have clinicians to attend to their needs.

“So, we started a system, whereby the patients would form a support group and contribute Sh500 for diabetes and Sh300 for hypertension patients as a membership, enabling them to buy drugs in bulk from Kemsa. They then put those drugs in health facilities closest to them. A part of the money collected would ensure a clinician visited them at least once a month.”

20th anniversary

This year, APHRC is marking 20 years of service to humanity. Dr Kyobutungi is busy working on a new strategy that may one day become her legacy. She hopes this strategy will drive governments in their countries of operation to substantially fund research.

She also hopes to do more to better the research ecosystem on the continent by creating formal structures that ensure academia is directly connected to the government, thus providing a seamless network of knowledge transfer.

This process has already begun, with their initiative dubbed ‘CountDown to 2030’ helping governments to track their progress on Sustainable Development Goals, especially with mothers, newborns and adolescents, on an annual basis by producing national and sub-national profiles.

The initiative, which started with nine countries, now cuts across 22 others on the continent and is connected to a global financing facility, thereby bringing resources in countries for women and children.

At 51, Dr Kyobutungi is truly unafraid. She acknowledges that her public health advocacy has grown louder as she has aged and grown in her career.