The game changer in Kibera's war on period poverty

Two girls walk into a small compound on the outskirts of Kibera slums, Nairobi County.

The place is quiet. The paving blocks laid all around ensure the premises remain clean, a stark contrast to the adjacent shopping centre that is muddy because of the current rains, and bustling with activities.

The iron sheet perimeter wall securing the compound has graffiti art depicting a schoolgirl with her backpack holding books.

The two girls head for a stone-walled office. From their demeanour, one can tell that they are no strangers here.

“My name is Diana; I am in Class Eight. I have come here for the last two years to pick pads for our school,” one girl says.

She is an ambassador of the pad initiative that is helping girls overcome period poverty in the slum.

“Previously, I would worry about leakages when on my periods, I worried about leakages because I would pile on tissues as makeshift pads. My parents couldn’t afford them. This affected my school work because I couldn’t concentrate fully.”

Diana’s reality has changed, thanks to a women-led initiative, which manufactures pads called ‘Gpende’ (a corrupted Swahili phrase for love yourself).

The initiative has reached over 10,000 girls and targets girls of up to the age of 18.

“We work with 50 schools. Each has a patron or matron, and three girls, who we refer to as ambassadors. The girls collect the pads from the patron’s or matron’s office. The ambassadors collect the pads on a monthly basis,” says Esther Musavi, the head of production at Polycom Development Project.

Esther Musavi during the interview at Polycom Development Project office in Kibera, Nairobi, on April 11, 2023. Photo credit: Kennedy Amungo I Nation Media Group

Behind the compound, in a small corrugated iron sheet room, four women are busy. Clad in vibrant purple uniform and white head coverings, they work in sync. Their hands are fast and precise. Using glue, they assemble the various sanitary towel elements within minutes, to make a complete product.

They work on a rotational basis. At the end of every six months, another group of four women take over. This is because the pad manufacturing process generates a lot of dust during the grinding of the wood pulp used to make the absorbent material.

And although they use protective masks, they are still required to take a health break to minimise the harmful impact of the dust on their chest. Many of these women are gender-based violence survivors and so, this initiative gives them a second chance at life.

Maureen Akoth, a mother of three, had just lost her job in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19, when a friend, who was a beneficiary, told her about the initiative.

“I was working as a security guard when they terminated my employment. Staying at home led to conflicts with my husband because he too, had nothing to do, and our children were hungry.

"I jumped at the opportunity, I am now on my third rotation and I can certainly say my life has improved. The conflicts have reduced because food is on the table and school fees are paid on time.”

Another soft-spoken woman, Joyce, says she, too, has reaped the benefits of the programme. Her bills are paid on time. Besides her children, she supports her siblings and extended family. This initiative is an embodiment of the great things women can achieve when they come together.

In 2003, a women’s self-help group in Kibera resolved to tackle societal issues they had encountered, to end sexual harassment and manipulation of the girl child.

Polycom Development Project Executive Director Jane Anyango (C) with her members of staff at her office in Kibra, Nairobi, on April 11, 2023. Photo credit: Kennedy Amungo I Nation Media Group

Jane Anyango, who is at the helm of Polycom Development Project, the initiative making the pads, was one of the women.

“We began a talking boxes initiative to help girls voice their issues. Menstrual hygiene stood out as a key challenge. We began reaching out to well-wishers to give us pads for donations.”

A decade later, through a chance encounter, the idea to start manufacturing pads was conceived, and plans set in motion for what has today become a micro-industry.

The group, which had become a community-based organisation by this time, met two Australian filmmakers, Judy Rymer and Lois Harris, who were documenting the story of Australian expat Charlotte Campbell in 2013 in their film, I will not be silenced. The expat had been gang-raped in Kenya and embroiled in a seven-year court battle.

Following their interactions at Kibra Law Courts where the women went several times to stand in solidarity with Ms Campbell, the group revealed their ambition to open a micro factory for pads. And they got the support they needed. In May 2018, the dream took off with training sessions on manufacturing.

Despite the organisation’s success over the last five years, challenges still linger. Over-dependence remains high owing to the high levels of need in the community. To counter this, the organisation saves Sh500 per week, for the women for each six-month cycle, so that those able can eventually venture into small businesses.

Reliance on donor funding and inability to establish a sustainable business model, is another issue they have to contend with. Ms Anyango fears that if a day comes and their main supporters pull out, many women will suffer. She hopes to partner with the government to grow the initiative and empower more girls and women.