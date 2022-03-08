The firebrands: Shattering the glass ceiling while shaping Kenya’s political landscape

These resilient leaders have, over the years, kept the political fire burning, contributing to the quest for gender-equality and now, we have more female aspirants than ever before.

Kenya’s political environment has remained male-dominated for decades despite spirited efforts to level the playing field and to achieve the two-third gender rule.

But even then, some resilient women have kept the fire burning and contributed to the quest for a gender-equal nation. They have not only won in non-affirmative action seats, but also got elected and re-elected.

Some of these ‘women of steel’ won the coveted the coveted gubernatorial seats in 2017 elections, breaking the 2013 record where no woman was elected county chief at the advent of devolution.

Below are some of those who have shattered the glass ceiling in the political room and inspired up-and-coming female leaders in different spheres of life.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu. Photo credit: Pool

Charity Ngilu, Kitui Governor

Charity Ngilu, her Kirinyaga counterpart Anne Waiguru and the former Bomet Governor the late Dr Joyce Laboso beat their male rivals in the 2017 elections to become the first female county chiefs.

Ms Ngilu is easily one of the most recognizable women in politics, and has been at it for the last three decades. She plunged into the game in 1992 when she won the Kitui Parliamentary seat on a Democratic Party (DP) ticket.

She was re-elected and ran for president in the 1997 General Election on a Social Democratic Party (SDP) of Kenya ticket, finishing fifth.

She would then be re-elected in 2002, 2007 before losing in the 2013 elections and making a big comeback in 2017 as Kitui Governor.

She has also served as a cabinet minister in various dockets in the Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta administrations.

Now, Ms Ngilu has vowed to ensure her Kamba community bounces back to government through ODM leader Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja.

"We don't want to be left out of Raila's government. When you take over, please ensure the youth get jobs," Ms Ngilu told Mr Odinga at a campaign rally in Taita Taveta last month.

Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo. Photo credit: File | Nation

Millie Odhiambo, Suba North MP

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, first made it to Parliamentary through ODM nomination in 2007.

In 2013, having used her experience in Parliament, she ran for the Mbita MP seat and won. In 2017, she was re-elected, after the constituency was renamed Suba North.

Ms Odhiambo became one of the three female MPs in single member constituencies in Homa Bay with Rangwe's Dr Lilian Gogo and Eve Obara of Kabondo- Kasipul Constituency.

Ms Odhiambo terms her faith in God and focus on her work as the secrets behind her success.

"I focus on my work and less on naysayers who I call 'Sanballats and Tobias' whose mandate is to complain nonstop. I also work directly with local communities," she said.

She says service to humanity has been what drives her in her responsibilities.

"I seek to transform and impact lives. I was able to secure a minimum of 15 percent to Counties. I was one of a few women who introduced affirmative action for women that has changed the political platform for women and now many can vie.

“I have brought other laws and amendments on fishermen, women, and children among others that impacts lives. I have brought several developments on the ground as well and all I can tell other women is that it is difficult but do-able," Ms Odhiambo adds.

Jubilee nominated MP Cecily Mbarire. Photo credit: File | Nation

Cecily Mbarire, nominated MP

Jubilee nominated MP Cecily Mutitu Mbarire, formerly Runyenjes MP from 2007 until 2017 is another resilient and firebrand woman leader.

In 2007 she vied on a PNU ticket and in 2013 she retained her seat on The National Alliance (TNA) party ticket.

From 2002 to 2007, she was a nominated MP in National Alliance Rainbow Coalition (Narc).

"My leadership is driven by passion to serve and make positive impact on the people I lead and the secrets to my success is God, focus and hard word," she told Nation. =

Ms Mbarire who is eying the Embu gubernatorial seat on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket encourages other women aspirants to "remain courageous, stay focused and put God first."

"I believe I have the necessary experience of 20 years (eight years as an Assistant Minister) to run a government. I know the needs of my people and what needs to be done to get the county to the next level," she added.

Naomi Shaban, MP Taveta. Photo credit: File | Nation

Naomi Shaban, Taveta MP

Taveta MP Naomi Shaban has never lost a single election. She was elected to Parliament in 2002 through a Kenya African National Union (Kanu) ticket.

She defended the seat in the 2007 election through Kanu and later joined the National Alliance Party (TNA) and was re-elected in 2013.

She served as Minister of State for Special Programmes between 2008 and 2010 then later Minister for Gender and Children Affairs. She is seeking a fifth term.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru. Photo credit: File | Nation

Anne Waiguru, Kirinyaga governor

Ms Waiguru, who is seeking re-election in Kirinyaga, has been mentioned in different quarters as a possible running mate, same as her fierce opponent in the 2017 governor race, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Ms Waiguru, who is in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, says that whereas she was running for Kirinyaga Governor re-election, she hopes that based on the work she has achieved, the people of Kirinyaga will give her the opportunity to further her vision.

“On the other hand, a running mate choice is multifaceted for a presidential candidate but I believe it’s a sober decision determined by the ultimate cumulative value an individual adds to the Presidential ticket.

“It would therefore be a great honour for me if our Presidential Candidate considers that I can add to his vision and purpose when we get into government. But, that is not a question we have to answer today,” she says.

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua. Photo credit: File | Nation

Martha Karua, Narc Kenya leader

Ms Karua was a member of the opposition political movements that successfully agitated for the reintroduction of multi-party democracy in Kenya in the early 1990s.

Kenya was at the time under Kanu rule, the only legally recognised political party in Kenya and which was led by President Moi.

Ms Karua won the 1992 General Election to become the MP for Gichugu constituency and the first woman lawyer to be popularly elected to Parliament.

Until April 6, 2009 she was the Minister for Justice, National Cohesion and Constitutional Affairs.

She also previously served as the Minister of Water Resources Management and Development.