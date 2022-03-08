The firebrands: Shattering the glass ceiling while shaping Kenya’s political landscape

Resilient women leaders

Over the years, these leaders have kept the political fire burning, contributing to the quest for gender-equality.

By  Justus Ochieng'

These resilient leaders have, over the years, kept the political fire burning, contributing to the quest for gender-equality and now, we have more female aspirants than ever before.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.