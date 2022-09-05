The electoral reforms Kenyan women want

Kenyan women want political parties to institute measures protective of women's right to a free, fair and participatory nomination process.

This is one of the 19 electoral reforms that women are pushing for through the National Women Steering Committee (NWSC) hosted by Community Advocacy and Awareness Trust (Crawn Trust).

The issues outlined in their August 2022 memorandum, are anchored on five pillars relating to integrity of elections process, conduct of political parties, protecting the independence of electoral management bodies, public participation and civic engagement and accountability, and prudent use of resources.

NWSC constitutes women leaders, women advocating for gender equality, and women’s rights organisation from across the country.

On integrity of the elections process, they ask the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to fast-track the re-introduction of campaign financing regulations.

This is in addition to undertaking continuous civic education to address challenges noted with voter apathy and voter registration.

Marginalised groups

In regard with conduct of political parties, they target Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), political parties and Political Parties Liaison Committee to lead in promoting transparent nomination processes and inclusive leadership.

They appeal for measures to increase the representation of women and marginalised groups in political leadership and within party structures.

In the past party primaries, women have cried foul of being rigged out by men competitors. To end this malpractice, they call on political parties to establish structures that guarantee the delivery of free and fair nomination results.

To protect the independence of electoral management bodies, they turn their eyes to Parliament for intervention.

In Kenya, State agencies involved in election activities include IEBC, ministries of Interior and Defence, ORPP, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Independent Policing Oversight Authority and the Judiciary.

Last June, these agencies had requested Sh67.7 billion to fund the election-related activities in the financial years 2021/22 and 2022/23.

Budget deficit

The Treasury, however, allocated them Sh43.9 billion, leaving them with a Sh23.7 billion budget deficit.

“Given the challenges faced by IEBC in accessing adequate funding for the conduct of elections and management of the institution in a timely manner, Parliament should consider the implementation of an elections fund,” they say in the document.

This, they note, would enable IEBC and other electoral management bodies to draw their funds directly from the Consolidated Fund.

In turn, this would “safeguard their independence and protect them from last-minute manipulation.”

On the aspect of public participation and civic engagement and accountability, they call on county assemblies, Parliament, and development partners to run governance training programs targeting the elected leaders and those who unsuccessfully contested.

This, they argue, would create a pool of women, youth, and persons with disabilities ready to compete for elective seats.

Crawn Trust Executive Director Daisy Amdany, said the electoral reforms aim at safeguarding gains made in the 2022 elections.

They are also meant to ensure the next five years create an enabling environment for effective and meaningful participation of women and other marginalised groups, she said.

The memorandum, she said, would be submitted to the various stakeholders including IEBC, Parliament, county assemblies, ORPP, and political parties.