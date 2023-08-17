The dream of an enterprising refugee girl with artistic touch

She utters a few words as she keenly follows proceedings. Perhaps today someone will hear her afflictions and those of her peers, and intervene.

Beneath Manahil Mohamed’s soft gaze and smile is a life many of her age are yet to experience and most likely never will. The kind that gives her a demeanour beyond her years.

“I am originally from Sudan, but my family fled to Kenya as asylum seekers when I was 10 because of conflict,” Manahil, an 18-year-old resident of Kakuma refugee camp, begins her narration, as we sit beneath a tree on a hot afternoon.

We are in Lodwar, where a group of 50 learners, mostly from schools within the camp, are voicing their concerns to government and non-governmental actors ahead of the fifth national Early Childhood Development (ECD) conference being held here.

“Back in Sudan, I started going to school when I was seven. We would learn basic mathematics and Arabic,” she continues. “However, due to conflict, we would miss school for days on end. Then in 2015, we lost my dad in a skirmish and, together with my mother and 10 siblings, fled.”

Journey from Sudan

She says she does not recall the entirety of the journey, only that they trekked, hitching a ride whenever they came across a well-wisher to give them a lift.

And once at the South Sudan border, her mother used the pennies she had saved as their fare to Kakuma. “I only got proper, consistent education once I came to Kenya. That is why I am in Form Three, despite my age.

“I had dreams of joining good primary and secondary schools, better than the one I am in now, and perhaps later even college, but choices of a child living in a refugee camp are limited. Life here, however, is still much better as I am getting formal education…the dark cloud of constant conflict no longer hangs over our lives,” she says of the quality of education she is getting.

She adds that secondary school education remains a challenge in the camp. When joining Form One, each student pays a fee of Ksh3,000 and a similar amount when in Form Three. They are also required to purchase stationery and uniforms. While the amount may not seem much compared with the fees in other public secondary schools, it is a lot inside the camp, Manahil notes.

“Many of my peers are dropping out of school after completing their KCPE examination because their parents cannot afford the payments. They end up getting into child labour and early marriages to sustain their lives," she says.

"Even after completing secondary school, only the lucky few get college scholarships to study in the country or abroad. The rest are left stuck in the camp, trying to make ends meet any way they can.”

Talent

Manahil pauses when I ask what she hopes her future looks like. If the look on her face is anything to go by, talking about her life is not easy, despite her willingness to share her story. But what she cannot tell by word of mouth, she tells through art. “I think my future is my talent. Even when I was in Sudan, I used to draw sketches and with time, I have kept practising.”

She unrolls a white drawing paper she has been carrying with her all morning. On it is a pencil sketch of a young girl with a thick mane of hair, wearing a baggy shirt that falls off on the right shoulder with tears flowing on her cheeks. The piece depicts deep sadness.

A weeping girl drawn by Manahil Mohamed, a Sudanese teenager living in Kakuma refugee camp, Turkana County. She says this portrait is an expression of her emotions growing up in her war-torn home country. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

“This is my favourite piece. It speaks about the horrors and struggles other children living in my community and I go through. My hope is that I am able to one day pursue a course in art that can help me better my skill, and expose me such that I am able to make a living through my art.”

Manahil says she has sold about seven pieces of such drawings, for between Ksh300 and Ksh500 each.

Due to time constraints, I cannot have a sit-down with a boy from the camp to get his perspective of life here and the challenges they face. However, while addressing government duty-bearers attending the forum earlier, stakeholders identified drug abuse, mostly by boys who are out of school, as a huge challenge. This has led to delinquency among the youth.

“In Kakuma, we have reached 21,820 children, either through direct interventions in cases of child rights abuse, or through training. We engage parents and children in parenting without violence, teach children how to report abuse, and build resilience in institutions like schools, by training teachers to give psychosocial support, especially to those from conflict areas.

“Our other partners provide material resources to the children such as clothing and stationery,” says Grace Wambua, a child protection and advocacy officer at World Vision, the organiser of the engagement.

Cultural setbacks

Grace notes that while the idea was to have a 50-50 gender distribution for all children involved, 72 per cent were girls. She cites negative cultural norms as a major setback. For instance, abolishing practices such as early marriages within the camp proves difficult as some cultures here value it.

As we wind up our engagement, Manahil’s teacher, who was her chaperone for the day, calls her. They must be back in the camp before 6pm, and the drive from Lodwar to Kakuma takes at least two hours.