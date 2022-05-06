The cult of the perfect mum

In 2019, Kwale Woman Representative Zuleikha Hassan walked into Parliament with her five-month-old baby.

She was kicked out for breaking House rules that bar a ‘stranger’, including babies, from entering the chambers. Women MPs walked out in protest in solidarity with Ms Hassan.

In 2018, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made history when she took her infant into the UN assembly hall during a peace summit in New York.

And last year, British Labour MP Stella Creasy took her three-month-old baby to the House of Commons.

These women leaders hold key positions in their countries but are mothers too. Their workplace experiences represent the reality of motherhood.

Historically, society expects women leaders to be macho; not to play the ‘woman card’ but exude power and influence; unfortunately, this is not realistic.

This weekend is Mother’s Day, and I want to celebrate these women. The intention behind the day is good - to honour the sacrifices mothers make every day. However, what we hear and see on the day is an idealised version of motherhood, making many women feel guilty for not being perfect mums.

The downsides of motherhood are often hushed up. It doesn’t fit perfectly into professional lives, and we should not be ashamed to admit it.

At a time when women are supposed to be more liberated than ever before, modern motherhood has become rigidly perfectionist.

As a mother of two adult sons, I have been thinking about the conflicting messages we get – everyone has an opinion on motherhood.

It is interesting how much less I knew about parenting after I got my first child than I did before having him, or how much I thought I knew. I had a firm idea of the kind of parent I would be, and the way my children would behave.

“I can’t allow that,” I’d think to myself when presented with a child who would turn my living room upside down. Are you laughing? Please do.

The confidence I had in the way my children would respond to my ‘perfect’ parenting is laughable. I know better now.

In the workplace, when mothers talk about their children, they are often seen as distracted, while men who do the same are viewed as caring fathers.

Mothers face higher discrimination than non-mothers, with the former perceived as being less competent and committed.

All the same, let’s remember that mothers are the guardians of childhood, a privilege that deserves honour.

Next time a mother brings her baby to work, cheer her on, then demand the provision and strengthening of childcare facilities at the workplace.

So, let’s be frank. Motherhood is hard and messy. It does everyone a disservice when we put mums on the pedestal of perfection.

Today, I celebrate female politicians who are mothers—juggling motherhood and the bumpy campaign trail.

I celebrate the rural woman who carries her baby on her back, every day, and walks long distances to fetch water.

I celebrate female journalists who have made motherhood and journalism work. I celebrate single mums.

I celebrate the women bringing up children who are not biologically theirs. I celebrate my dearest mama.

Happy Mother’s Day.