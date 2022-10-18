The charcoal sellers of Lambwe

Life in Lambwe in Mbita Sub-county is not for the faint hearted.

The sky here is clear. There are no clouds to block the sun rays from directly hitting the ground, making the day's temperature extremely high.

The land is covered with thorny plants. The grass is brown, a sign that the area receives limited rainfall.

The government classifies Lambwe as a hardship area, and public servants working here earns hardship allowance every month.

However, for those not in employment, life in Olambwe, as it is locally known, is full of challenges. Women and girls are the most affected.

Most locals cannot afford three meals a day because of reduced harvest. Families must, therefore, work extra hard to put food on the table. The burden of supporting vulnerable families is left to women.

Caravans

To make ends meet, some women have opted to engage in work that was traditionally regarded as men’s.

There is one group that engages in making and selling charcoal. The women use donkeys to ferry the fuel to Homa Bay town where their customers live.

On selected days, they form caravans along a road passing by the shores of Lake Victoria, walking for three hours from their villages to town.

It's an occupation that requires resilience as it consumes energy from the long distance they cover.

Among women is 45-year-old Agnes Auma and 38 year-old Belinder Adhiambo, who have been selling charcoal for years.

Both women have children who depend on them. Their day begins at 3 am.

“Waking up early means you are likely to finish these activities early. Besides selling charcoal, I must also cook for my family before I leave for the market,” says Ms Auma who hails from Wandiji village in Lambwe East Location.

It takes her one hour to do household chores before she joins the others and set on the 20-kilometre journey to Homa Bay.

Challenges

The women walk alongside donkeys that carry the charcoal. Most say they are used to covering long distances.

"It was difficult when I was first introduced to the business. I soon learned how to overcome the challenges," Ms Auma says.

A lot of planning is required before the journey begins.

For Ms Auma, the first step is to ensure she has enough charcoal.

She sources for the wood, chops them into pieces if it's a big tree and burns them to make charcoal.

"I usually source wood from neighbours. I am married in a home that has relied on charcoal business for years, so I learned how to make it, to continue with the family tradition," she explains.

The money paid to the wood supplier is dependent on the amount of charcoal produced.

Another option for the women is to wait for a villager to make charcoal, which they then buy and sell at a small profit.

Ms Auma leaves her house at 4am to arrive at Shauri Yako, an informal settlement in Homa Bay town, by 7am. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

A sack is sold for between Sh900 and Sh1,000 at the village.

The same goes for Sh1,200 in town. The women use the profit for different activities including nyoluoro (revolving fund) and other expenses.

"It is profitable to sell a whole sack since you are sure of getting the entire profit. Charcoal can be wasted if sold in bits because customers will always ask for nyongesa (extra)," Ms Auma says.

Once the traders have enough supply of charcoal, they inform their clients of their journey the following day.

Ms Auma leaves her house at 4am to arrive at Shauri Yako, an informal settlement in Homa Bay town, by 7am.

"Most people leave their houses to go to work every morning. It is, therefore, better to arrive before they leave," she says.

For those who don't have donkeys to transport charcoal to the market, they hire the animal at Sh150 per day.

Luckily, most donkeys from Lambwe are docile and the women can control them.

"Some animals are lazy and always decline to be loaded with charcoal. Others will run away forcing one to go after them, wasting your time in the process," Ms Auma says.

Obstacles

Ms Odhiambo is lucky to own five donkeys, which she uses to transport charcoal to the market.

“My husband introduced me to the business. I used the profits to buy the donkeys,” she says.

The traders meet many obstacles along the route to Homa Bay town.

At a section of the road is the seasonal River Samunyi. During the rainy season, it fills up with water and the determined women wade through the floods and get to their clients.

The business has no specific pattern. Sometimes the women sell charcoal in residential areas, other times they end up going back home with some charcoal.

Ms Auma says they take the charcoal to the market when business in residential areas is not successful.

Over the years, women in the business have known each other and now work together. As they walk along the road at dawn, they look out for each other to avoid any risks.

They recently began supporting each other financially through their nyoluoro. Ms Auma says they have not registered the group, but are looking for ways to make their identity known.

"We contribute Sh100 every day to a kitty, which is then given to members after one week. One has an option of taking the money after a month or more," she says.

Catchment areas

The funds for traders who collect their money after weeks, are used to help others who are financially constrained.

"One can ask for financial help to buy charcoal. The money is repaid with an interest of 10 per cent," Ms Auma says.

Another major challenge they faces, which has led some to police cells, is environmental conservation.

From time to time, they have been accused of encroaching government land to cut down trees for charcoal.

Her village has a forest, Lambwe Forest and other water catchment areas, which are under threat due to deforestation.

Sometimes they meet Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officers who arrest them and confiscate their charcoal.

Ms Auma says she has been arrested severally over accusations of engaging in illegal logging.

“We are required to have a six months license from KFS. Hard economic times sometimes push us to break the law,” she says.



