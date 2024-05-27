The case for dual contraception among discordant couples

What happens to couples that are discordant and wish to both prevent unwanted pregnancies and reduce chances of transmitting HIV to each other? This is where the concept of dual contraception comes in. This refers to simultaneous use of family planning methods and HIV prevention and treatment measures.

According to a study, titled “Demographic factors affecting dual contraception preference among sero-positive women in discordant relationships in Nyatike Sub-County, Kenya”, by Mark Ouma and Paul Ong’anyi, the challenge of dual contraception lies in the fact that products for preventing pregnancy are female-controlled while those for curtailing HIV transmission are male-controlled.

This means that for dual contraception to succeed, there must be communication by partners, lack of which leads to low uptake of the approach.

Published in this year’s first edition of the Journal of the Kenya National Commission of Unesco, the study aimed to show the relationship between age, parity, level of education and level of income and dual contraception.

It established that the proportion of sero-positive women who preferred dual contraception was highest (71.8 per cent) among the 18-29-year-olds followed by those aged 30-39 (57.8 per cent) and finally the 40-49 cohort (48.0 per cent).

It attributed this to the fact that younger women “were more informed and educated,” hence preferred to be cautious based on their knowledge of the risks of transmitting the virus to their partners.

As a result, they were more consistent in applying dual contraception. They were also less inhibited by social myths surrounding contraceptives.

Their middle-aged counterparts, who had attained suppressed viral loads from consistent use of antiretroviral therapy, did not use condoms consistently because of confidence that the risk of infection was virtually absent.

Older women were reported to prefer dual contraception because they already had children, unlike the younger ones who needed offspring and intimacy.

Further analysis noted, however, that there was “no statistically significant association between age and dual contraception preference”.

This was because all sero-positive women in discordant marital relationships faced the dual problem of simultaneously preventing unwanted pregnancy and preventing HIV transmission. In which case, age was a peripheral determinant of their choices.

The study was more conclusive on the relationship between level of education and dual contraception preference. In this regard, preference was lowest among women with no formal education (28.6 per cent), followed by those with primary (60.2 per cent), secondary (78.1 per cent) and tertiary education (86.7 per cent).

It observes, therefore, that “educated women are more likely to prefer using dual contraception than their counterparts with no education”. This pattern was related to the fact that less educated women “hold a myriad of misconceptions about the side effects of contraceptives … and bow to pressure from their husbands, culture, religion and societal beliefs”.

In the words of one respondent, most such women believe that contraceptives “cause deformities in unborn children while some associate them with (suppressed) sexual satisfaction”.

Another finding was that “the proportion of sero-positive women who preferred to use dual contraception generally increased with (a rise) in level of monthly income”.

This was attributed to the fact that women with high incomes could easily afford the female-controlled contraceptives and use them concurrently with male condoms and access them elsewhere if they were not available in the local health facilities.

The implication is that if a wide range of contraceptives are not available in local health centres, and not affordable, women with low incomes may not benefit from dual contraception.

The study is categorical about the significant statistical association between levels of education, on the one hand, and monthly income, on the other, with dual contraceptive preference.

It recommends that healthcare providers should educate sero-positive women on safe contraception measures to minimise HIV transmission to uninfected male partners.

It also proposes sensitisation of women with low levels of education to the benefits of dual contraception to increase uptake, and asks the Ministry of Health to establish more health facilities for improved economic and physical access for sero-positive women of low incomes.

Education

The findings confirm the importance of formal education, access to accurate scientific information and availability of appropriate services in guiding women’s decisions and choices on sexual and reproductive health matters.

Beyond the three recommendations made, a number of other potential actions arise. First is the need to debunk myths about the effects of contraceptives. Second is deliberate targeting and engagement of men in reproductive health discussions and decisions.

Third is investment in the education of girls and women. Fourth is economic empowerment of women to improve their ability to acquire sexual and reproductive health products. Based on this study, it would be interesting to know the impact of dual contraception on national prevalence of HIV.