The caring writer who founded Black Lives Matter movement

When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir is a judicious read that denotes the cumulative effects of hatred, racism and indignity towards black people.

It emphasises the impact that decades of strip searches, police brutality, a fragmented school system, mass incarceration, poor healthcare and inadequate housing have inflicted on a tormented race.

The insightful book is co-authored by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, who grew up in Van Nuys, a low-income locale within central San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, California. The residential area, dominated by inequality, racial disparity and populated by adversarial blood-thirsty law enforcement, was eager to viciously exterminate black people.

From the age of 11 and 12, Patrisse's brothers, Monte and Paul, respectively, were frequently harassed by police when playing. Monte was later severely assaulted by police, causing excessive mental illness and was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder by a psychiatrist. Between 1990 and 2010 in Los Angeles alone, over 10,000 young black men were killed by the police.

The cover of the book When they call you a terrorist: A black lives matter memoir. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

In 2003, a policeman informed Patrisse with no empathy that her brother’s latest arrest represented Monte's third strike and he would be sentenced to life in prison. To increase the percentage of life prison sentences, the Three-Strikes law was introduced in prevailing US states to flood prisons with black people. This meant repeat innocuous offenders arrested for the third time, regardless of the pettiness of the crimes, were sentenced to a mandatory life imprisonment.

Monte was arrested during the third strike incident for arguing with a white female driver during a road rage incident. He hadn't threatened or hurt anyone, a behaviour that doesn't warrant an arrest. Yet, he was shot with rubber bullets and tased. He was then stripped, beaten, kicked and humiliated by police, who broke his knuckles, ribs and jaw, before he was starved on remand. The police denied him his mental illness medication at the Los Angeles County Jail, worsening his condition, and charged him with terrorism.

When the police allege that you have uttered a threat causing an individual or people to fear for their life, you can be charged with terrorism, a charge police disproportionately use against innocent black people, to incarcerate them, instead of actual terrorists.

Racial profiling

More whites than blacks had always used and sold drugs in the US, yet when police thought of a drug dealer or user, the face they saw was black. Racial profiling has been made compulsory in policing. Despite the documented existence of white gangs, no injunction has ever targeted a white gang.

Patrisse learned that being black and poor defined her more than her intellect and ambition. She was an academically brilliant student and was sent to Millikan, an all-white middle school in wealthy Sherman Oaks, bordering Van Nuys. She befriended a white girl, Tiffany, whose brother was a local drug peddler.

He literally had large garbage bags filled with marijuana. He had never been arrested, but, surprisingly, Patrisse realised that he never feared arrest and had never been harassed or impeded by the police. Contrastingly, all the black boys from her residential area of Van Nuys had either spent time in juvenile detention, or had been arrested at least once, simply for being black.

On July 5, 2016, an unarmed black man named Alton Sterling, 37, was standing outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. When police officers responded to a call of an armed man, they pinned him to the ground and shot him at point-blank range.

The following day, a 32-year-old black man named Philando Castile was pulled over by police in Minnesota and shot at point-blank range. Castile’s girlfriend and her four-year-old daughter were in the car.

A year earlier, Walter Scott, a 30-year-old black man, was pulled over in a routine traffic stop in North Charleston, South Carolina, and shot in the back by police as he ran away.

Twenty-eight-year-old Sandra Bland, a black woman, was also pulled over in Waller County, Texas, for a minor traffic violation and taken into custody, where she was found suspiciously hanging in her cell the following morning. In 2014, Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy, was shot by a police officer in Ohio State while playing with his water gun.

Three months earlier, Michael Brown, a teenager, was shot dead by police in Ferguson Missouri and a month before that, Eric Garner, a black man, was strangled to death by a police officer using an illegal chokehold on Staten Island, New York. On March 13, 2020, in Louisville, seven police officers broke into the apartment of 26-year-old black woman Breonna Taylor and fatally shot her six times.

Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old who was walking home from the store in Sanford, Florida, was shot dead by George Zimmerman, a neighbourhood watch volunteer.

Patrisse was constantly bereaved and stunned from childhood by such executions, whose perpetrators were always acquitted. It bothered her—black lives mattered. On the night of Zimmerman's acquittal, she typed the hashtag Black Lives Matter in her justice and human rights Facebook page, heralding the most electrifying movement in modern history.