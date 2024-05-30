The break-up that inspired Serena’s four consecutive Grand Slam victories

The weekend before the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Centre, New York City, 19-year-old Serena Williams had endured a 6–2, 6–4 straight sets loss. She had been defeated by her prolific sister Venus, in the final of the resplendent US Open in Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York, in the Williamses' first-ever contest in a Grand Slam final.

Earlier that year, she had orchestrated a buoyant victory over Belgian sensation Kim Clijsters in a WTA Indian Wells final in March 2001 that had been clouded by an inflammatory racist crowd, pre-empting a six consecutive quarter-final loss to fellow American Jennifer Capriati that same year. By the time she lost to Venus in September, she had dropped from 6th to 10th in world rankings.

The silver lining to her challenging season was her love life. On the morning of September 11, 2001, the commercial plane Serena had boarded from LaGuardia Airport in New York to Palm Beach Florida was rerouted to Washington DC mid-air. Shortly after, all US flights were grounded during the surreal and horrifying morning, as a terror deterrent to divert any impending fatalities. Serena's boyfriend Keshawn Johnson temporarily lived in DC and drove to Reagan National Airport to pick her up.

Keshawn was a professional NFL American Footballer who had been traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on April 12, 2000, from the New York Jets. With the benefit of hindsight, Serena states in her autobiography My Life: Queen of the Court, that she should have noticed a visible red flag.

Keshawn had been introduced to Serena during an ESPN video shoot. Instead of flirting with her directly, he had oddly phoned Serena's agent and asked her to relay his number to her so she could call him if she was interested. Serena thought Keshawn was attractive, but was personally drawn to powerful and not necessarily attractive men. It was Keshawn's affinity to Serena's dominant persona that infatuated her to call him and commence the relationship.

Keshawn was in the hostile Indian Wells arena, in Palm Springs, California, when Serena endured racist epithets from a nefarious crowd, to win at the Indian Wells in March. He warmly consoled her with affectionate words, prompting Serena to fall head-over-heels for him.

Just after September 11, 2001, Keshawn fell grievously ill and Serena tended to him. As his health worsened, she rushed him to a DC hospital, and Keshawn was admitted to the intensive care unit. She visited him daily as his health improved.

When US airports reopened, Serena opted to return to Florida to train for her next tournament and bid Keshawn goodbye with a faulty assumption that they'd talk when she landed. To her pensive dismay, she never heard from him again.

She phoned him repeatedly, but he never answered. It was right before her 20th birthday, so she assumed he'd definitely call. When he didn't, she was convinced he’d lost his phone, so she left him several voice messages informing him it was her, but there was still no response. She then hid her number in a deliberate inquest to prevent him from noticing the caller ID and Keshawn answered.

Serena was intensely incensed, she instantly hung up in dejection without saying a word. She was heartbroken, and couldn’t fathom his insidious behaviour. She had been profoundly hospitable by rescheduling her activities to nurse him back to health in the middle of the most atrocious terrorist attack.

Her competitive resilience emerged and she commenced the 2002 season with relentless urgency and a retaliatory fuelled search for vengeance towards Keshawn. She was so enamoured with her mission for revenge, she used her animosity towards him as a prelude to frantically rehabilitate her right ankle. Which she injured in the semi-final of the Australian Open in January 2002, against American Meghann Shaughnessy.

In the French Open in 2002, the year's second Grand Slam at the clay courts of Roland Garros in Paris, Serena eviscerated her arch nemesis Jennifer Capriati in the semi-final. She then faced her heroine, best friend, sister and world number one ranked player Venus in the final. Unlike September 2001 when she empathised with Venus during their sisterly contest, Serena played with a merciless potent fury. Defeating Venus in straight-sets 7–5, 6–3 and rose to number two in the world rankings.

Her heartbreak was still egging her on, as Keshawn's vivid image still lurked in the shadows of her thoughts. She lusted for continual payback to spite him, while she imminently brimmed with innate bravado. In the next Grand Slam in the All-England grass courts in Wimbledon, she defeated Venus again in the final and earned her first ever number one ranking. Which she held for a thrilling 57 Keshawn-provoking weeks.

Three months later at the US Open, in New York, she robustly powered past Venus with conviction, in a rematch of the 2001 final. She annihilated Venus yet again, with a victory in the final of the Australian Open in Melbourne the following January 2003, more than a year after her quest against Keshawn began. The unprecedented career-stamping momentous streak of four conservative Grand Slam titles, consecrated Serena's compelling position in tennis supremacy and propelled her to heal from Keshawn's prohibitive rejection.