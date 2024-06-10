The bold Isiolo girls taking on their parents against FGM

In the 22 female genital mutilation hotspot counties, parents are known to wield a lot of powers. In these counties, prevalence of the outlawed cultural practice is still high.

Both fathers and mothers have the final say when it comes to the matters touching on subjecting their daughters to female genital mutilation (FGM).

For decades, their word has been final and their daughters have all the time religiously followed their directive to undergo female circumcision without question.

However, the scenario is now changing with girls, particularly in Isiolo, boldly taking on their parents or guardians to evade FGM.

Girls at risk of FGM are telling off their parents and standing their ground against mutilation. They have mastered the art of running away and seeking refuge in numerous rescue centres in the expansive county.

They are also reporting their parents to the police and local administration, leading to many arrests. Reporting to authorities was unheard of before.

One such girl who escaped a year ago after defying her parents is Mercy Leluata*. She recalls how her one evening in March last year, her mother told her to get ready as they would be commencing FGM preparations.

Mercy tells Nation.Africa that the news was traumatising as she knew that the die was cast and she would soon face the knife.

“I told her that FGM would happen to me over my dead body. I indicated to her that the outlawed cultural practice had a lot of negative effects on girls and women. I threatened that I would report her to the police. She got scared and told me not to report her to the authorities,” Mercy says in an interview.

The following day after the heated argument with her mother, Mercy recalls seeing several groups of women come to their home in the evening.

When supper was served, she recounts being summoned to the hut where an elderly woman smeared her head with mud before shaving her clean. This ritual, she says, was an indication that she would be subjected to FGM early the following morning.

“I had to think and act fast to evade the knife. At around 9pm, as women sang circumcision songs, I excused myself to go to the toilet and got a chance to escape. On the road, I met a girl who is my friend who accompanied me to a rescue centre run by the Catholic Church in Oldonyiro, where I sought refuge.”

Mercy is currently a Grade Seven pupil at Oldonyiro Primary School in Isiolo North. Every evening after classes, she returns to the rescue centre. Many other girls are hosted here.

During school holidays, Mercy reveals that she does not usually go home as she fears being mutilated and married off.

Her father also threatened to kill her if she ever dared set her foot at home, she said. Mercy’s story is no different from that of Esther Lorere*, who also defied her parents.

Esther recalls how one morning in January 2017, her mother relayed a message for her father. The news was chilling. She was required to get ready for the cut after which she would be married off. She was lost for words as all she wanted was to pursue her studies and in future become a doctor.

“I knew if I failed to do something, I would soon get cut and within no time get married off, probably to an old man. I gathered courage and told my mother to go tell my father that I could only be cut over my dead body. She was shocked and asked me where I had got the boldness to defy them,” Esther tells Nation.Africa.

Esther, who is now in Grade Eight, says she hatched a plan and vanished from home at 4am in the morning as her parents slept and ran to the rescue centre.

Since 2017, Esther says she has never gone back home even after she was informed that her father passed away during the Covid-19 crisis. Her fear of being subjected to the cut by the relatives is still rife.

“My mother only came to see me once at the rescue centre since I ran away from home seven years ago. She has never come again. I know she is still upset with me for defying her and my father. It is my hope that she will in future understand that FGM has no place in the modern world and forgive me.”

The story of the two girls is just but the tip of the iceberg of many similar ones that girls here in Isiolo have stood their ground against being cut have to tell.

The girls here have become bold after being empowered, courtesy of the Anti-FGM club started in the school three years ago. Such clubs are in other 21 schools in the county.

The clubs, both in primary and secondary schools, are among others enlightening the students on what FGM entails and what to do in instances when they are at risk of being subjected to the cut.

The girls are also empowered to fight any attempt to subject them to the cut and report their parents or those behind the push to the police or local administration.

The clubs are also working with male pupils and students to change their belief that they can only marry girls who are cut. Besides the pupils and students, the clubs are also working with teachers and parents to convert them into allies in the fight against FGM.

These clubs are the brainchild of Amref Health Africa and are being implemented by the Girl Generation in conjunction with Action Aid.

“The club has assisted us to know my rights, what the law says about FGM and the medical implications of being subjected to the cut. It has really opened our eyes and those of many other girls and even boys. They have come to let us know that FGM is illegal, something many of us did not know,” Mercy notes.

Margaret Abenyo, a teacher who is in charge of the Anti-FGM Club and Girl’s Forum at Oldonyiro Primary School, underscores the importance of the club.

“FGM is rampant in the area. Many girls have dropped out of school, are cut and married off. The club has helped to enlighten the girls on their rights and the negative effects of FGM. It has taught them why they should stand firm against the vice,” says Ms Abenyo.

She notes that the clubs, which have more than 200 pupils both girls and boys, have contributed to creating awareness of FGM and seen girls become bold and say no to their parents.

“We now have many more girls in class than boys, which was not the case before. Between 2010 and 2015, girls were, for example, fewer in classes. The awareness created is going a long way in changing the cultural belief of the locals on matters FGM,” Ms Abenyo tells Nation.Africa.

The initiative is also targeting boys to make them change their mind about FGM, she says. In the cultures that practise circumcision of girls, men are not allowed to marry uncut girls.

The teacher notes the boys in the school have been receptive to the campaign.

Viola Ruto, the GBV/Child Protection Lead at the Amref Health Africa, says their resolve to work with schools is to empower young girls who are mostly at risk of the cut.

She observes that the impact of the clubs has been phenomenal, key among them is increasing the confidence of the girls to stand firm against FGM. She singles out incorporating boys in the fight.

“We want to transform the boys into sources of change. Boys can have essential interventions in the fight against FGM. As students, they can go back home and change the perception of their parents.”

Ms Ruto reveals that plans are in top gear to roll out the programme in more schools and counties.

The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) indicates that about 4 million girls and women in Kenya have undergone FGM. Overall, 21 per cent of girls and women aged 15–49 have been subjected to the practice.

If the current trend continues, the United Nations Fund for Population (UNFPA) estimates that 86 million girls born from 2010–15 will be at risk by 2030.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 200 million girls and women globally have undergone mutilation. The majority of the girls are cut before they turn 15.

Many of the girls who undergo FGM face short-term complications such as severe pain, shock, bleeding, infections, and difficulty in passing urine, as well as long-term implication for their sexual, reproductive health and mental health.

Kenya banned the practice in 2011, paving the way for the Female Genital Mutilation Act, 2011, that carries a minimum punishment of three-year imprisonment and a Sh200,000 fine.