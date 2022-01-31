The boda boda riders taking teen mums back to school

Her world nearly crumbled when she became pregnant.

Mary (not her real name) was in Form One. When her mother, who was working in the Middle East, travelled back home in 2020, she could not entertain the thought of her only daughter being pregnant at 15.

“She disowned me. I went to live with my aunt where I gave birth. But I was impregnated because of peer pressure. The boda boda rider catered to my needs as I come from a humble family. My mother, 32, has struggled to provide for me and my brother. I let her down; she has refused to forgive me,” the girl recalls.

The boda boda operator who defiled her said he had nothing to do with the pregnancy. Initially, she wanted to abort and continue with her studies but then changed her mind.

“I decided to give birth and am glad I never aborted. My daughter is my inspiration, pushing me to work hard for her future,” she says.

After giving birth, Mary yearned to go back to school. Her prayers were answered when Safe Community Youth Initiative, a community-based organisation (CBO), and Kilifi South boda bodas came to her rescue. She was re-enrolled.

School fees

The boda boda operators are paying her school fees and meeting other educational needs. Her mother later took her in, grudgingly, after being counselled by the CBO.

“Our relationship is not the same as before although I thank her for taking me in. I am happy to be back in school even though I had to repeat. At 17, I am in Form One. I want to study medicine. I have learned from my mistakes. I will now work harder,” says Mary during the interview.

Her typical day starts at 5am when she prepares food for her baby and herself. At 6am, she takes the baby to the CBO office, leaving her under the care of executive director Riziki Abdalla. Mary then proceeds to school.

During breaks and games time, she rushes back to the CBO office to breastfeed her baby.

“I am glad my teachers understand my predicament. They have been supporting me throughout. When I go to school late, they know it’s because of the baby. The only challenge is the lack of diapers and baby food, but for my schooling, everything has been catered for by the boda boda riders in conjunction with the lobby group. I also don’t have anyone permanent to leave my child with,” she adds.

Mary says her mother, besides being busy, cannot take care of the baby.

"She has refused to take part in her granddaughter’s upbringing. I am on my own, but she will come to terms with it. My baby's father said he doesn’t know me, ‘has never met' me and I have 'accused him falsely’. I don't know what to do to ensure he takes responsibility. I wish I could take my baby to day care so that I can fully concentrate in school,” she tells Nation.Africa.

Stigma

At first, Mary faced stigma in school. This nearly pushed her to drop out, but her teachers kept her going.

“My baby is now 22 months old, I will stop breastfeeding her when she turns two as advised by doctors,” she says.

She is one of eight victims of boda boda riders who have been enrolled back in school through the initiative.

“Some of these girls opt to look for work or get married. But we want them to go back to school. We are sensitising communities to stop the stigma. We are also sensitising adolescents to sexual and reproductive health rights,” says Ms Abdalla, who is also a child protection volunteer in the county.

Ms Abdalla says Mary’s mother was shocked to find her daughter pregnant.

“We are still counselling her. We always conduct family conferences with parents whose daughters have been impregnated to persuade them to give the minors a second chance. No matter what, they are our children. We should not reject them; we must support them so that they go back to school,” she says.

Mtwapa Boda boda Association chairman Kavia Karisa, says they take such girls back to school so that they can fulfil their academic and career dreams.

“We have been branded names because of teenage pregnancies, but not all boda boda riders impregnate schoolgirls. Our initiative is noble; we pay their school fees, buy them uniform and stationery, among other education needs,” says Mr Karisa.

Vetting

The association has more than 100 members. Mr Karisa says they are looking for more primary and secondary school dropouts who were impregnated by their members to take them back to school.

However, for one to qualify, the committee led by chiefs, the children’s department, parents and school heads have to vet them.

“We talk to them before we enrol them back. We also check their school records and monitor their academic work. Pregnancy is not the end of life. We are boda boda ambassadors, we also monitor those luring minors and instil discipline through the police,” says Mr Karisa.

Kilifi South Sub-county children’s officer Winfred Kambua, has lauded the operators for returning the girls to school.

“We have seen a rise in cases of teenage pregnancies and when girls are impregnated, they don’t get access to education. But this programme is giving our girls a second chance; no child should be left behind regardless of the circumstances,” says Ms Kambua.

She blames lack of reporting for impeding victims’ access to justice.

“We also have cases of the girl’s family and perpetrators agreeing to resolve cases in 'kangaroo courts'. Any pregnancy involving minors should be reported so that we seek justice for the girls,” she adds.

Poverty

Kilifi South Sub-county Director of Education Mohammed Ali, says the boda boda operators agreed to raise money to fund the girls' education after realising their families were grappling with poverty.

"The operators have become our watchdog, ensuring no one seduces our girls and interferes with their education. We are grappling with the challenges of teenage pregnancies and are collaborating with stakeholders to arrest the perpetrators," says Mr Ali.

He blames parent’s failure to look after their own daughters for the surge in cases.