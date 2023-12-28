The beauty queen who was raped by former Gambian president

Toufah: The Woman who inspired an African #metoo movement is a memoir by Gambian women’s rights campaigner Toufah Fatou Jallow. It portrays her humble childhood and turbulent and excruciating experience at the hands of a rapist.

On July 22, 1994, two years before Toufah was born, The Gambian military dictator Yahya Jammeh overthrew his long serving predecessor Dawda Jawara in a bloodless coup d’etat. Yahya presented himself as a pious Muslim leader, defender of women’s rights and an advocate for the impoverished and oppressed.

The reality, however, was that Yahya was an autocrat bereft of administrative talent. He gravitated towards brutality with conservative and primitive traits. Political opponents, journalists, human rights activists, student leaders and progressive thinkers were harassed, imprisoned, tortured and murdered.

Citizens who questioned Yahya’s retrogressive utterances and policies were impeded by his wrath as he customarily wreaked havoc and misery on residents of the cities of Banjul, Serrekunda and Brikama. This is The Gambia Toufah was born in, a nation where French, Wolof, Pidgin and moderate English are among the languages spoken. She grew up in a middle-class suburb of Yundum town, south of Banjul.

At 18, on her way to an English class in her first year at Gambia College, Toufah was encouraged by Ndeyastou, an older student, to enrol for Miss July 22 Queen. The pageant, a multi-talent competition, helped commemorate the coup d’etat that handed Yahya executive authority. The competition started in late November every year, attracting senior secondary school, collegiate and university girls.

Each contestant had to demonstrate general knowledge, display a tribal costume, and show a performing arts talent and commitment to a passion she was pursuing. Toufah pitched poverty alleviation, with an incentivised goal of earning a scholarship to an Ivy League university to study performing arts.

Cover of Toufah: The Woman who inspired an African #Metoo Movement is a memoir by Gambian women’s rights campaigner Toufah Fatou Jallow. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

The finale was held on December 2014, in the luxurious Paradise Suites Hotel in Serrekunda before dignitaries, including government officials, family members, fellow students and a live television audience. Toufah defeated 22 finalists. Tears of joy streamed down her face as she displayed a mesmerised smile and was crowned the new Miss July 22 Queen.

In early 2015, she had her first personal meeting with Yahya and his female cousin and confidant, Jimbee, regarding her poverty alleviation idea. To her astonishment, Yahya informed her that he wanted to marry her. Toufah blatantly rejected his proposal. Yahya, who was three times her age, was already married. His earlier marriage had ended in divorce in 1998, and in 1999, he married Zineb Suma, the daughter of a Guinean diplomat. After she left the state house, Toufah blocked the telephone numbers of all the president’s aides, including Jimbee’s. She then started noticing strange men dressed in black suits and in black cars trailing her everywhere she went.

In June 2015, at Yahya’s behest, Jimbee showed up at Toufah's door in Yundum and invited her to The Gambia state house for Gamo. A religious celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammed. She was picked up from her Yundum neighbourhood by the president’s driver, Landing.

At the state house, Yahya's ambiguous and ominous approach was different from his previous flattery and persuasive tone. He radiated impatience, despondency and vindictiveness. “There’s no woman that I want that I cannot have,” he shouted as he crossed the room towards her. Toufah's mind scrambled into trepidation, he dragged her to his bedroom. “Who do you think you are? I can get any woman I want in the entire world. Let’s see if you’re a virgin or not.”

Terror gripped Toufah as she resisted and fought him. He struck her across the face with the back of his huge hand and then pulled her right arm to him, jamming a needle into her in an attempt to sedate her. She screamed. He covered her nose and mouth with his hand.

Yahya shoved Toufah onto the bed, before he raped and sodomised her, as she screamed incessantly for help. When he was done, he ordered her to “get out of here!”

As she stepped into the hallway in disillusionment and shame, the president’s nonchalant valet, King Papa, callously whispered, “He is our president, and we will do everything to protect him.” It suddenly dawned on Toufah that rape was routinely perpetrated in Yahya’s state house.

There is no word for rape in her Fula language. Like in most African cultures, the Fula are programmed to believe that speaking about it is taboo and women are deemed culpable for their rape experiences. However, Toufah broke her silence and relived her ordeal to human rights investigators and the international media, including the New York Times, The Guardian, and the BBC.

She also spoke at The Gambian Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission hearing, after Yahya went into exile in neighbouring Senegal in December 2016. After Toufah's revelations, more rape victims found strength to tell of their stories. Unfortunately, Yahya has never been charged with the atrocious crimes.