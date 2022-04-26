Tharaka Nithi women push for Karua endorsement as Raila's deputy

Women in Tharaka Nithi County have stepped up calls to have Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, picked as the running mate of the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya presidential flag-bearer, Raila Odinga.

Tharaka Nithi Women Caucus, a group of women drawn from across the county, said the pair would win the August 9 poll and steer the country to greater economic prosperity and equality.

They spoke on Monday in Chogoria town, Maara Constituency.

They said the Narc Kenya leader demonstrated great leadership and had an immense contribution to the realization of the 2010 Constitution during her tenure as magistrate, Member of Parliament and Minister for Water and Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

“We have confidence that if Ms Karua deputises Mr Odinga, they will win the presidential race in round one, and scale up the country’s weak economy to greater heights,” said Ms Patricia Kagendo.

She said Kenyan women have been marginalized since independence, especially in political leadership, and that it is time for them to be the second in command in the country.

She noted that Ms Karua contributed greatly to the multiparty fight during late President Daniel Moi’s administration, and has continued to embrace good governance.

Kagendo said Ms Karua earned the title ‘Iron Lady’ during Kibaki’s administration due to her tough stature and dedication to rule of law and good governance.

“We urge the team working to deliver Odinga’s running mate to endorse Ms Karua and women will be happy,” she said.

Ms Anita Nkirote said they had confidence that if Ms Karua is considered, Tharaka Nithi County would benefit from major developments and appointments.

“We have confidence that our county will be ably represented on the table where the national cake will be shared by Odinga and Karua government,” said Ms Nkirote.

The women asked Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya who comes from the neighbouring Meru County, and who is being named as a possible running mate for Mr Odinga, to shelve his ambition and support Karua.

Most qualified

Kathomi Riungu said because the presidential candidate is a man, it is wise to pick a woman for running mate and that Karua is the most qualified.

She lauded Mr Munya for the work he has done as a cabinet secretary and said she was confident that he will still be appointed in the next government if Odinga wins.

Others being named as possible running mates are Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.