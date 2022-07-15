Teresa Chebet confident of victory in epic Ainabkoi MP battle

If the opponents of Teresa Chebet Maina, popularly known as Terry, thought the results of the primaries would kill her spirits to continue with competitive politics, they were wrong.

Coming second in a contest for the United Democratic Party (UDA) ticket, which she was tipped to win, saw her shift to run as an independent for Ainabkoi MP in Uasin Gishu County.

She is confident that the electorate will choose her as they have done the same in the past, referring to the incumbent William Chepkut, who ran as an independent and seeks to defend the seat as an independent. She also cites Turbo lawmaker Janet Sitienei, who was elected as an independent after losing in the Jubilee nomination in 2017.

“Ainabkoi people will make the right decision, I have remained visible undertaking community work and my track record speaks for itself. I was born and married in Ainabkoi and I have witnessed the deterioration of the socio-economic sector.”

Experience

She boasts of a wealth of experience, both in private and public sectors. She has served in various organisations as a member of board of directors. They include the National Social Security Fund, Agriculture and Food Authority, Kenyatta International Convention Centre, University of Eldoret, and ACT!, an NGO. She is currently the national chairperson of the Kenya Girl Guides Association.

“We need a new crop of leaders that is principled about the people and for the people; leaders who work for the common and shun self-interests. I am bringing this type of leadership to the political table.”

Her manifesto includes addressing myriad challenges that bedevil her constituency. Key among them is access to quality health services, education, water, food security, and an environment conducive to jobs creation.

She particularly decries the bulging and unemployed youth population, terming it a ticking time bomb if not provided with adequate opportunities. Society cannot and will not progress when its most youthful, energetic, resourceful, creative and innovative members are unemployed, she says, promising to invest in education, vocational training and other ventures to uplift young people.

“We need an education system and capacity-building opportunities that instil a work ethic in our children. This includes focus, persistence and consistence, and an ability to think outside the box and to see opportunities even outside their primary areas of interest.”

Harnessing youth dividend

She wants to harness the constituency's youth dividend using her skills as human resource expert. Having worked as head of human resources in the banking sector, she believes she has what it takes to make this a reality.

“I took a higher diploma in human resources management course from the Institute of Human Resource Management. I know that the human resource of a household, a country, and even the world, is the only resource that is so dynamic that if you invest in it, you will get limitless returns.”

Terry feels that there is no reason for young people to exit the education system and sit at home. This is an issue that should outrage all of us, she says.

On agriculture and livestock keeping, she plans to introduce new knowledge and techniques that will help farmers double or triple output from their investments. “We need leadership that sees the opportunities we have, the untapped wealth in resources and human capital. I have the skills and capacities to harness these resources and find a market for our produce.”

She is promising to provide structures to small and medium-size enterprises so that they operate at an optimum and become sustainable. She hopes the platform at the National Assembly will give her great reach and latitude that she can leverage to transform the lives of locals.

Harassment

One of the challenges she has faced in her campaigns is insults from supporters of her opponents. She advises women politicians not to let such hurdles kill their ambitions.

“They open social media pages under your name and post very vulgar and provocative things. Then they screenshot and share on social media groups claiming that these are the things you have been writing about. But I have become thick-skinned and remain focused on my goal.”

Terry, who holds a Bachelor of Political Science from the University of Nairobi and a Master’s in International Relations, says campaign or political financing is another major issue for her. So is the inability to campaign at night, which male opponents are able to do with much success and cover a lot of ground. For women, the risks are just too high to engage is such a strategy.

Her hope is that the electorate is aware that they need to support people based on leadership qualities and development track record and not handouts.

“We need women in decision-making processes because they are able to see the urgency in addressing social problems and promoting social development. It pains any mother to see a young man sitting in urban centres by the road, without jobs. Truly, this is an untenable situation for any woman.”