Ten arrested after 'Nation' story on child sexual exploitation

The government has made at least 10 arrests four months since Nation.Africa ran a three-part series on child prostitution and commercial sexual exploitation of children at the coastal counties.

Head of anti-human trafficking and child protection unit Mueni Mutisya, however, says operation code restricts her from sharing much details about the arrests.

She, however, notes that their work is anchored on firm collaborations with multiple stakeholders including hoteliers and anti-human trafficking organisations.

Meanwhile, Trace Kenya, the anti-human trafficking non-government organisation based in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, which we highlighted in the story, is also set to receive funding from an international donor to support its activities.

Nation.Africa connected Trace Kenya with the donor who had reached out to us soon after the stories were published.

“Since you introduced me, we are (in the process of) applying for the fund,” Paul Adhoch, the executive director told Nation.Africa.

N*, who had been rescued from the exploitation, has since completed computer studies.

She still works as a cleaner at a warehouse in Nyali, for a monthly wage of Sh10,000 ($80.78).

She, however, wishes to advance her studies to boost her income.

“I want to enrol for a course in hospitality this year. But I’m facing the biggest obstacle of lack of funds,” she says.

“I can’t save much since I’m also supporting my mother and sister. How I wish a well-wisher would come to my aid,” she pleaded.

She had earlier enrolled for gumbaru, a non-formal education system in Kenya offered to individuals aged more than 16 years but who failed to complete either their primary, secondary, vocational, tertiary or any university college.

She, however, dropped out due to lack of fees.