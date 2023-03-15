Tech crucial to the war on FGM, say rights champions

Anti-female genital mutilation (FGM) champions say technology can accelerate the eradication of harmful cultural practices.

Speaking last week at the United Nations Complex in Gigiri, the champions said Pasha, an anti-FGM mobile application, and child helpline 116 have helped them save girls from the cut.

“Ending FGM requires our concerted efforts and technology is an enabler in the fight,” said Sadia Hussein, an anti-FGM champion in the event jointly organised by Plan International Kenya and Kenya Model United Nations.

Based on the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS), FGM prevalence declined by six per cent in eight years. Of interest is that the pace of decline was stagnant even with the spirited efforts put forth upon Mr Kenyatta’s declaration in 2019.

The KDHS results released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that between 1998 and 2003, the cases dropped by six per cent just as it was in 2008/09-14 and 2014-22.

The rate at which they decreased was slowest between 2003-08/09, which recorded a five per cent slump.

This year's celebrations were founded on the theme 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality', meant to recognise the contributions of women towards information technology and rally the support of all stakeholders in accelerating women's and girls' access to smartphones and the Internet.

Marsabit Women Advocacy and Development Organisation chief executive officer Nuria Halake, noted that with universal access to mobile phones and internet connectivity, many women and girls would be saved from harm as a result of ease of communication.

“Few women in Marsabit County own a mobile phone. For that reason they cannot communicate or receive cash transfers to buy food to sustain their children. This is a gap that must be addressed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Plan International Country Director George Otim called for collaborations to tackle the persistent economic and social disparities.