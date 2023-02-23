Tashrifa Bakari, the CEC member changing Bajuni women's fortunes

Two decades ago, Tashrifa Bakari Mohamed was the only girl, among many female candidates who had sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination, who joined secondary school on Pate island in Lamu County.

It is not because the rest of the girls had failed. Rather, they ended up being married off as that was the norm on the remote island. Pate is among the over 35 islands in Lamu that are predominantly occupied by the Swahili Muslims of Bajuni origin.

Previously, the community did not recognise anything to do with women’s empowerment. Girls were moulded to be housewives and babysitters and were not to have professional pursuits. And that is how Tashrifa lost all her female classmates to early marriages.

Today, Tashrifa, 33, is the Lamu County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Lands, Physical Planning, Urban Development, Energy, Water, Natural Resources, Infrastructure, and Public Works.

Lamu cabinet

Tashrifa is among the two female CECMs out of the seven in Governor Issa Abdalla Timamy’s cabinet, having been nominated and approved for the position in December 2022. The other is Aisha Abdalla Miraj, who is in charge of Tourism, Culture, Trade, and Investment.

Ms Tashrifa is the youngest but holds the biggest and the most sensitive docket in the county.

Before coming into the limelight, she had been at the forefront of championing girls’ empowerment within the Bajuni community, especially on matters of education.

After completing her secondary education at Lamu Girls High School in 2006, and as she waited for the results to enable her to further her studies, Tashrifa joined various organisations in Lamu, Mombasa, and Kilifi to agitate for girls’ education and subsequent empowerment.

Later, she joined Mombasa Aviation Training Institute where she pursued a diploma in air travel and ticketing, a course she completed in 2010. The same year, she went to the United States for an art exchange programme, which she completed in 2011.

She returned to Kenya and in 2012 joined Pwani University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in sociology and archeology and completed it in 2016. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in Sociology at the same institution.

During the entire university period, Tashrifa did not lose hope. Her dream was to change the perception of the Bajuni community towards girls’ education.

“During my holidays, I would visit both primary and secondary schools in Lamu and hold meetings to enlighten our girls on the importance of education. I would also traverse the villages, including my home in Pate, where I used to meet parents and advised them to give equal opportunity to girls and boys on matters of education,” said Tashrifa.

She is today a proud Bajuni as her efforts have borne fruit, with a wind of change blowing in the community, pushing society to send as many girls as possible to schools, a situation that has seen the number of female Bajuni doctors, nurses, teachers, archeologists, sociologists, social workers, engineers, mechanics, and pilots, among others rise significantly.

Change

Tashrifa expresses happiness that through her efforts, the uneasiness that the Bajuni community had in embracing girl-child education has been thrown into the bins.

Many girls in Lamu today are attending classes and doing better than the boys.

“Those traditional norms and beliefs on girl-child education and women’s empowerment that have been there are now a thing of the past. Today, forced girl-child marriages and school dropouts have reduced. The Bajunis have also valued women empowerment and female leadership. I thank my society for accepting the change,” says Tashrifa.

Her concern is, however, on boys, who seem to be forgotten not only in Lamu but across the country and the world.

Tashrifa notes that the notion in people’s minds concerning boys’ natural strength to handle challenges and hardship has resulted in the focus on girls. She says the continued exclusion of boys in empowerment campaigns has crippled the gender equality dream.

She points out that the exclusion in a place like Lamu manifests itself in increased conflicts with the law, an illiterate population, increased crime, and low self-esteem. This, in turn, has led to violence, truancy, and drug abuse.

“The alternative way the boy child has resorted to as payback to society is drug abuse, dropping out of school, and even engaging in criminal acts. For instance, in Lamu, the boy child is already in danger of losing value in the set-up. That’s why we’ve more boys and men engaging in drug and substance abuse and other criminal acts, while girls are flocking to schools and doing well in their education. Something needs to be done urgently to change this worrying trend,” says Tashrifa.

She says her target is to also teach the Bajuni community the importance of including women in land and property ownership. The Constitution states that men and women are equal under the law.

“Despite the legislation, women, especially amongst the Bajunis here in Lamu and other places, still face discrimination for exercising their rights to own land with their name on it rather than their husbands’. It is high time women also owned land and other assets the same way men do.”

Rise

Born in Pate, she attended Pate Primary, before joining Lamu Girls Secondary School until 2006.

She has also worked as an administrator at the Malindi Islamic Centre for Orphans. In 2017, she secured a government job as a probation officer in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, based in Mpeketoni, Lamu West. She was promoted to senior probation officer in 2021.

Tashrifa is the firstborn in a family of six. The mother of one says her dream is to serve as Cabinet Secretary (CS) or Principal Secretary (PS) in the national government. Her role model is the late Public Works PS, Mariam El Maawy, who was also born in Lamu.