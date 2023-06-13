Tanzania: No treatment for GBV survivors without police form

A gender-based violence (GBV) survivor in Tanzania cannot receive treatment without a police medical examination form, popularly known as PF3.

This emerged during my conversation with rights activities. In seeking to verify this claim, we visited Mawenzi Regional Referral Hospital in Moshi, Kilimanjaro region. Here, we met a friendly and warm nurse outside the Emergency Medicine Department.

First, we sought to find out if there is a one-stop GBV centre. Going by the Commonwealth Says NO MORE (CSNM) list, there are 11 one-stop GBV centres in regional referral hospitals in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar archipelago.

CSNM brings together the Commonwealth Secretariat and the NO MORE Foundation. The list is, however, inconclusive as the latest centre to be established in Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital, last February, is excluded. It's the 12th.

The nurse said there wasn't one at the facility. My colleague asked whether he would receive treatment for injuries caused by his wife. "Where is the PF3 form?" she asked.

"I can't be treated without the form?" he asked.

The nurse insisted that "the form is very important. No treatment can take place without the form."

And even if the victim was in a bad state, they would only administer first aid while awaiting the PF3 to proceed with the treatment, she said.

No legal basis

While PF3 forms part of the evidence needed to successfully prosecute an GBV case, legally, it's not a prerequisite for a victim to receive treatment. But going by our experience, it's a prior condition. Although there isn't a one-stop GBV centre at the facility, the police, medical and legal services are within a 300-metre radius.

At the Central Police Station, just 100 metres from the hospital, is the Gender and Children's Desk. The Resident Magistrate's Court is 200 metres from the police station.

According to UN Women, while the desks have been established in 417 police stations, across Tanzania, the quality of services delivered, environment, skills and knowledge of the police officers staffing the desks do not meet the standards set out in the Guidelines for the Establishment of the Gender and Children’s Desks (2012).

The 2022 findings by World Bank in its Tanzania Gender-Based Violence Assessment show 40 per cent of all women aged 15–49 have experienced physical violence, while 17 per cent have experienced sexual violence.

Further, 44 per cent of women in this age group have experienced either physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner. And almost 30 per cent of girls experience sexual violence before the age of 18.

Elizabeth Minde – managing director of Kilimanjaro Women Information Exchange and Community Organisation and a lawyer who has defended women in court for more than 30 years – described the country's GBV status as "heartbreaking".

“There are cases where the women are badly abused by their husbands; they are admitted to hospital but suddenly disappear from the hospital,” she said.

“In some cases, women are in a very bad state that they cannot even walk but they just disappear when you need them to write a statement to proceed to court. Who takes them?”