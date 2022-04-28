Tana River woman rep a force to reckon with in Bura MP race

Tana River Woman Representative Rehema Hassan has proved to be a force to watch in the Bura parliamentary race.

This is the first time in the history of the county that a woman will be featured on the ballot for a parliamentary position.

"For decades, women in this county have been limited to home duties, their desire to lead has been trampled by demeaning narratives that my community has overcome to endorse me for this position," she said, in an interview.

The former county human resources manager is giving men a run for their money for the Bura seat.

Coming from one of the smallest communities in the county, the Ilwana, Ms Hassan looks forward to succeeding Bura MP Ali Wario, who is running for the governorship.

Overcoming barriers

According to the woman representative, she is going for the position to prove to that women can overcome barriers and be what they want without relying on nominations.

"We don't need to be gifted positions without power, we need to be part of making our society great, be in control of resources and develop our areas, and I have the skill to pull that," she said.

Ms Hassan will be flying the UDA flag and will be looking forward to beating five men. They are former Tana River County Executive for Public Administration Mohammed Dube, human rights activist Sadaam Shora, former County Chief Officer for Agriculture Hussein Soba, former Trade accountant Abdulahi Hanti, and Yakub Adow of the UPIA party.

Mohammed Dube and Yakub Adow come from the two biggest communities in the county, but Ms Hassan is not bothered, as she says she is a strategist and a giant slayer.

"If I was a walkover, they would not be bothered, but they are worried because they can feel my presence and the effect I am making on the ground," she says.

Ms Hassan has since been endorsed by the community's council of elders to contest the seat and is optimistic of winning on August 9.

She banks on her experience in human resources management and the political field for the five years she has held the woman representative seat, and most importantly the lives she has touched.

Uplifting women

"As a woman representative, I have an undisputed track record of uplifting women's groups economically, enabling the youth to start up enterprises, and mentoring young women to become leaders," she says.

Ms Hassan notes that she has maintained a good relationship with farmers, encouraged genuine conversations, and engaged in realistic ideas with the people.

"I don't promise them what I cannot deliver, I share my ideas with them and take notes of their ideas. With my little budget as a woman representative, I was able to do what they asked of me," she says.

Ms Hassan, however, has reduced her campaigns from road meetings to forums in the village and homesteads. She is pushing for dialogue with the electorate than doing road stopovers, which she says the locals detest.