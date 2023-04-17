Take your daughters to school or face jail term, MP

Kaloleni Member of Parliament (MP) Paul Katana wants parents who fail to take the girl child to school arrested.

Mr Katana says some parents in his constituency deliberately marry off their daughters for bride price while claiming they do not have money to pay school fees.

Last week, Kaloleni Sub-county Director of Education Josephine Lomata led the arrest of one parent for failing to take her daughter to school.

The 15-year-old girl was a pupil at Birini Mwamleka Primary School and had scored 358 marks in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

She was to join Waa Girls Secondary School in Matuga, Kwale County.

Speaking in Kinagoni Location during a distribution of school uniforms and food hampers to hundreds of vulnerable students, Mr Katana said it was each parent’s responsibility to ensure their child goes to school.

“I have talked to the Deputy County Commissioner and the chiefs, and agreed that any child who is supposed to join form one should not be at home because the government issued a directive to principals to receive all students, unconditionally," he said.

Blame game

The legislator noted although there are genuine cases of parents with needy learners, those who do not their children to school, deliberately, should be charged with negligence.

“Leaders only chip in to support children going to school through the bursaries under the NG-CDF, but some parents have failed to perform their role and want the NG-CDF to do everything for them, which is impossible,” he said.

The MP said the NG-CDF allocation was insufficient to cater for all the education needs and asked parents to look for alternative means of raising school fees for their children and avoid the blame game.

“The country is facing a financial crisis, and our shilling has continued to drop against the dollar while food prices are going up because of the high fuel prices,” he said.

Kinagoni Location Chief Charity Gunga blamed parents for not prioritizing education.

Ms Gunga cited an incident where parents boycotted an initiative to fundraise to support vulnerable children, leading to poor performance in the national examinations.

“Our parents contribute a lot of money for burials but allow their children to stay home due to lack of school fees. They refused to come and fundraise for children to go to school,” she said.