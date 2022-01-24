Take men’s complaints about sexual harassment seriously, government told

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos (centre) and other guests join athletes before the start of the Iten End Gender Violence 10km Road Race in Elgeyo Marakwet County on December 05, 2021. The government has been urged to take sexual harassment complaints by men seriously. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Esther Nyandoro

Trainee

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Victim's tweet drew many reactions, with some making a mockery of his experience.
  • Many were quick to discredit his experience, claiming it was mere imagination and that it was impossible for a man to be raped by a woman.
  • Others questioned his sexual identity. 

One Twitter user by the name Nairobi’s Delivery Guy went online on Thursday to complain about the sexual harassment he had faced while on duty as a delivery person.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.