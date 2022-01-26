Taita Taveta initiative to tackle child pregnancies, defilement

Youth during a procession at Changamwe when they launched a teen pregnancy, abuse and mental health awareness campaign in Mombasa County on October 28, 2021. In Taita Taveta, another coastal county, they has been an outcry over rising teen pregnancy and defilement cases.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

What you need to know:

  • Activist Eunice Mwashuma attributed the vices to high rates of illiteracy, child neglect and poverty, especially in rural communities.
  • To protect the rights of children and minimise abuse cases, a group in Voi has initiated sensitisation programmes targeting caregivers.

Children’s rights activists in Taita Taveta have raised the red flag over the high cases of defilement and teenage pregnancy.

