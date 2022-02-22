Support women to lead

The coming general election portends a period for the contenders to seek mandate from the electorate to provide leadership for the next five years. While some are seeking fresh mandate, others are wooing the voters for a second or third term in a bid to ‘complete projects’.

Women have a stake in leadership and society must tap on the potential inherent in them that is unique to the gender. It’s time Kenya recognised the benefits of women in leadership and committed to placing more of them in positions of power.

Women make up less than 10 per cent of national leaders around the world and this startling statistic masks a pattern of unequal power distribution. Women and Leadership investigates gender bias and questions why there aren’t more women in leadership posts through talks with some of the world’s most influential and interesting women.

Women in leadership and decision-making positions are critical to advancing gender equality and fairness as well as economic, social and political progress for all. Laws, rulings and decisions are more likely to be inclusive, representational and take varied viewpoints into account when women are meaningfully represented and engaged in leadership bodies such as legislatures, courts, executive boards and community councils.

Decision making

Empowering women to make decisions on land and household income helps them improve their family’s access to education and healthcare. Where women make up a bigger number of key decision-makers in legislatures, income inequality is lower. If women are involved in the development and execution of peace agreements, they are more likely to last at least three decades. Organisations with more female executives are more profitable.

Women may not always realise their full potential in today’s environment but, once they do, they have a clear path to success. Their capabilities and qualities are evident when they are in a leadership.



