Support for special needs children key to gender equality push

Reports show that women take the brunt of unpaid care work. The same applies to the care for children with special needs. And the situation is worse in instances where men shamelessly flee their families to escape responsibility, or for fear of stigmatisation.

It is a given that raising a child with special needs is no mean feat. They require special services to cope with their emotional, behavioural or physical conditions. Some need comprehensive care. Leaving mothers to singlehandedly handle the workload means they have too much on their plate. This holds them back and consequently stifles efforts aimed at achieving gender equality.

Many mothers know only too well how enormous the physiological and emotional impact of performing all the roles alone can be. Some have no time to refresh. For others, life is reduced to feelings of helplessness or isolation.

Oftentimes, they are exhausted and become stressed or depressed. But for the love of their children, they never want to leave them unattended – the only other option being care centres, which many can't afford. They are caught between working to earn a living and providing unpaid special care. In most cases, they are the only people who understand the unique challenges of their children.

In Kenya, the prevalence of children with special needs and disabilities aged between 3 and 21 is 11.4 per cent, according to the National Survey on Children with Disabilities and Special Needs in Education report, 2018. This figure is significant and calls for government interventions through specialised programmes targeting the children or empowerment drives for their mothers. No child should be left behind.

Special needs children, too, deserve amazing experiences and equal opportunities for education and healthcare, and their facilities should be physically accessible and adequately resourced to accommodate sensory, physical and language requirements, among other necessities. Stakeholders should put systems in place to ensure these children grow up healthy, are protected from harm, get an education and realise their full potential for the benefit of the country.

Having functioning educational and care systems would help promote their independence and build on their capacities to participate fully in society as regards their whole spectrum of rights from a cultural and socioeconomic perspective.

Unfortunately, not much attention has been given to initiatives meant to help achieve this goal. The government and other key stakeholders have been accused of neglect, which, in the end, hurts the economy. It reduces mothers’ ability to participate in economic activities amidst financial hardship.

Disregard for this segment of the population is evidenced by the few facilities dedicated to offering the required support. Worse still, the existing ones are poorly resourced, they cannot provide the desired services, educational or otherwise. This sad state of affairs manifests in the form of inadequate staff such as physiotherapists and teacher aids, and lack of equipment. At the end of the day, access, suitability and affordability remain a challenge for many of these mothers.

Awareness of special needs conditions is also low, with many communities still culturally conditioned to blame mothers for their children's defects. Intensified campaigns would help reverse this regrettable reality, improve understanding and reduce the number of men abandoning their families. Fatherhood programmes are also critical.