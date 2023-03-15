Support female entrepreneurs, government told

The government has being urged to introduce policies that will make it easier for women entrepreneurs to prosper.

VISA Country Manager, Eva Ngigi-Sarwari said the State has a responsibly of ensuring a conducive environment for women entrepreneurs to improve their source of livelihoods.

Speaking on the sidelines of a women’s entrepreneurs’ seminar in Nairobi last weekend to mark the International Women’s Day, Ms Ngigi said the women have the potential of driving the country’s economy forward if given the necessary support.

She also singled out financial literacy and accessible funding as other ways of improving the market for female entrepreneurs.

“There is so much potential for female entrepreneurs in Sub Saharan Africa and with the government help, they can realizes their full potential and become market leaders,” she said.

“We need more forums like these to empower each other and also get to network as we improve each other so that we can all grow together.”

Jim Potts, Economic Counselor at the US Embassy, said his country was working hard to improve women’s economic security in Kenya.

Jim Potts, Economic Counselor at the US Embassy makes his speech during the event. Photo credit: Pool

“The US Embassy is committed to supporting Kenyan women small and medium enterprise business owners in growing their business and deepening the US-Kenya trade and investment partnership,” Potts said.

He revealed that the USAID’s Kenya Investment Mechanism is providing investor readiness programs delivered by Strathmore Business School to work with women entrepreneurs to package enterprises in a way that effectively communicates with, and opens access to, investors and financiers.

“In 2022, over 60 percent out of the 148 loans disbursed by Kenya Investment Mechanism’s network of financial institutions went to women led-small and medium enterprises,” he noted.

He added that through USAID’s Feed the Future Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems, women-led business earned a total of approximately $17.5 million during 2022 from sales of agricultural products.

Over 150 women entrepreneurs attended the seminar organised by ImpactHer Africa. They were taken through digital sessions, promoting innovation and also monetizing their content.