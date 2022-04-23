Suluhu wins 2022 Babacar Ndiaye Trophy for transport success

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been named the 2022 winner of the Africa Road Builders–Babacar Ndiaye Trophy.

The prize is awarded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to leading figures in Africa who have demonstrated commitment to the development of transport infrastructure on the continent.

In a press release, the bank said the selection committee commended President Suluhu for her "personal leadership, huge investments and commitment" to extending roads and the railway network in Tanzania.

The 2022 trophy will be awarded at the final conference of the Africa Road Builders, which is scheduled to take place alongside AfDB’s next Annual Meetings in May in Accra, Ghana.

“We send our warm congratulations to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the people of Tanzania,” the selection committee said.

Sponsorship

The award is sponsored by AfDB president Bank Akinwumi Adesina.

It is usually organised by Acturoutes, an information platform on infrastructure and roads in Africa, and Media for Infrastructure and Finance in Africa (MIFA), a network of African journalists specialising in road infrastructure.

Awarding the trophy to President Suluhu, the committee noted the $290 million provided by the bank to support the revitalisation of road, rail and air transport in Tanzania.

Projects

The committee also took into account the $172.2 million contract signed with the China Corporation Limited to supply the country with 1,430 modern freight wagons to implement the ambitious Tanzania Railways Corporation railway programme.

It also noted the official start of construction of the historic project to build an outer ring road around the city of Dodoma. The project was launched by President Suluhu on February 11, in the presence of Dr Akinwumi.

The trophy was instituted in honour of Babacar Ndiaye, who was the President of the African Development Bank Group from 1985 to 1995.

Currently the only female head of state in Africa, Hassan came to power in March 2021, following the death of President John Magufuli, under whom she served as vice president.