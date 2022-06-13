Study: Men suffer more than women after break-up

In February last year, renowned Genge artiste Major Nemeye Khadija, alias Mejja, opened up on how he had plunged into depression after separating from his wife.

In a story published by Nairobi News, the rapper revealed that he broke up with his wife in December 2020, a move that drove him into depression.

“What I can tentatively say is there is nothing as painful as that. That situation left me really depressed. I mean it would be less hurtful if I knew maybe there is something I did, or she did that hurt us, but it’s nothing like that,” said Mejja.

Mejja said it took him one year to get over the break-up but added he was still affected. It took the support of his friends to overcome the phase.

However, despite the break-up, Mejja described his wife as a good mother who brought him closer to his religion.

In July last year, a prison warder committed suicide in his house in the Kamagambo area of Migori County days after he had gone on social media and threatened to take his life. The body of Constable Seth Ojwang, 33, was found dangling from his roof. He was attached to Siaya prisons.

Ojwang had cited domestic issues he had with his wife. His family told police they were aware of the issues and suspected they that led to his death.

These are just but a tip of the iceberg of the agony men undergo after a break-up or heartbreak.

A study by Lancaster University shows that men tend to experience emotional pain more than women when their relationships hit the rocks.

And even though there has been a long-held notion that men are stronger than women when it comes to heartaches and break-ups, the study also found the stereotype that men are less emotionally invested in relationships than women as untrue.

The findings also showed that men discuss heartbreak significantly more than women and were more likely to seek relationship help than women in online settings.

There has been a widely held notion that men tend to keep to themselves more than women and rarely discuss the issue when faced with break-ups.

The researchers analysed the demographic and psychological characteristics of over 184,000 people who posted their relationship problems to an anonymous online forum.

The study and its results were published in November last year in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships.

"We wanted to understand not only what relationship problems are most commonly experienced by the general public, but who experiences which problems more," said Charlotte Entwistle, lead author of the journal article.

Communication problems were on top of the list, with nearly one in five people noting difficulty in discussing problems, and one in eight mentioning trust issues in their relationships.

The most common theme posted online was about "heartache" and it consisted of words like regret, break-up, cry, and heartbroken.

And as opposed to what they had expected, the research found that men discuss heartbreak significantly more than women do.

This suggests that the stereotype of men being less emotionally invested in relationships than women may not be accurate, the psychologists’ asserted.

Moreover, they found that men were more likely to seek relationship help than women in online settings.

Another study released in 2019, however, indicated that women get more negatively affected, both emotionally and physically, by a heartbreak.

Women participants in the study rated their 'emotional anguish' to be 6.84 post break-up, while the figure turned out to be 6.58 for men.

Further, women rated their physical pain to be 4.21 on an average to that of men's 3.75.

The study was done on a massive scale and got published in the Evolutionary Behavioural Sciences journal.