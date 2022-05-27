Student gets more than she hoped for from Koome

On Sunday last week, the dream of a Form One student at Loreto High School, Limuru, in Kiambu County came to pass after she finally met her role model.

Lucy Njoki, who was the best candidate in Kiambaa Constituency in the 2021 KCPE exam after scoring 404 marks, shot into the limelight after she was covered by a local magazine in Kiambu expressing her desire to meet Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Karua, whom she described as her role model.

"In my future career, my role model is Chief Justice Koome. She has worked hard and risen to become the CJ. That is something I admire," the student told Kiambu Magazine.

Njoki sat her KCPE exam in March 2022 at Kiambu Hillcrest School. Besides being the overall best candidate in Kiambaa, she also emerged as the best in Mathematics in Kiambu County and revealed that she wanted to pursue a career in law in the future.

And so it was a dream come true for Njoki when the CJ, accompanied by other dignitaries, visited her in her new school last Sunday. The CJ met Njoki during thanksgiving and Form One welcome Mass at the school.

Emotional moment

“Emotional moment as I finally got to fulfil Lucy Njoki’s wish of meeting me. Njoki, who was the top performer in Kiambaa, has joined Loreto High School, Limuru, and I’ve offered to pay her fees up to university level," CJ Koome said.

Addressing the students, Ms Koome said she was honoured to learn that she is Njoki’s role model.

“During my life in high school and when I later joined university, I was only armed with hope, courage and prayers. I want to remind you that it is values imparted by your parents, discipline and patience that will take you where you want to be. I encourage you to work hard, keep in mind that there is time for everything and not to bow to peer pressure,” she added.

The CJ, who is also the president of the Supreme Court, was accompanied by her deputy, Justice Philomena Mwilu; Court of Appeal Judge Mumbi Ngugi; and Justice Luka Kimaru.

Justice Koome also pledged to support the school with computers and home science equipment. During the visit, she also commissioned Prof Wangari Maathai Library Complex, which was blessed by Philip Anyolo, the metropolitan archbishop of Nairobi.

Deputy CJ Mwilu, an alumna of the school, also offered to pay fees for five students—top Form One student, and four other needy girls to be identified by the school—until they complete their studies.

Koome praised

Many Kenyans on social media have lauded Justice Koome for her kind gesture, terming it a step in the right direction in mentoring young girls.

Ann Mutindi noted it was encouraging to see the CJ mingling with the girl and other students and making them know they can be anything.

Dr Jane Njuru, a public police and admiration expert, commended the CJ for “a noble act”.

“Well done CJ. Mothers know and understand that when you educate a girl, you empower an entire family and society. A noble act worth emulating. Njoki, go do your thing.... a bright future is ahead of you!!”

Chienjo Victor noted there's something about feminine leaders that goes beyond duty. “I call it empathy for lack of a better word, but others call it ‘motherly’. I resound my gratitude for this.”

Daniel Mwanzau termed the act an inspiration. “Lucy will not be the same after this meeting. That is what leadership is about—inspiring the next generation of leaders,” he said.