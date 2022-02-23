State turns to men to bolster anti-FGM campaigns

Peter Kemei, founding member and head of operations for Men End FGM, Kenya, during an interview in his Westlands office, Nairobi, on October 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  KAMAU MAICHUHIE

What you need to know:

  • Domitilla Chesang, the founder of I-Am Responsible Foundation, says men are the custodian of culture, hence leaving them out of the ongoing campaigns is suicidal.
  • Peter Kemei, the head of operations at the Men End FGM Foundation, men’s power and influence have not been well utilised in advancing gender equality.

The state has developed new guidelines for engaging men and boys in the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM).

