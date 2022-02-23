State turns to men to bolster anti-FGM campaigns

The state has developed new guidelines for engaging men and boys in the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM).

The Anti-FGM Board, which is spearheading the initiative, last week held a week-long meeting in Narok with community-based organisations (CBOs) from the 22 FGM hotspot counties during which the guidelines, to be launched in mid-March, were developed.

The board holds the view that men and boys should have knowledge of the dangers of FGM to make the fight a success. The board’s programmes manager Nyerere Kutwa said a breakthrough can easily be achieved at the household level, hence the need to have men involved.

Support groups

He added they have brought on board critical groups of people in coming up with the guidelines.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, while launching the national policy for FGM eradication in 2019, committed to ending the vice by 2022.

Peter Kemei, the head of operations at the Men End FGM Foundation that leads a campaign to mobilise stakeholders to prevail upon men to join the fight, welcomed the move to engage men, terming it long overdue.

Mr Kemei told Nation.africa that having men on board is key because in patriarchal societies like Kenya, men wield immense power and influence at household, community and national levels.

“This power and influence have not been well utilised in advancing gender equality. The formulation of guidelines for how to engage men and boys in ending the vice is, therefore, key in having a coordinated and well-structured way of their engagement,” said Mr Kemei.

Custodians of culture

Domitilla Chesang, the founder of I-Am Responsible Foundation, an organisation that champions against FGM and child marriages in West-Pokot, termed the guidelines crucial to making the ongoing fight a reality.

“It has been important to put down the guidelines on how and why it is important to engage men in the fight against FGM,” Ms Chesang said.

She noted that because men are the custodian of culture, it will be suicidal to leave them out of the ongoing campaigns. The anti-FGM activist said men have been the missing link.

“Men have taken a back seat in the fight, some of them ignorantly and others deliberately. Some have directly or indirectly been perpetuating FGM. Involving them is, therefore, very timely and crucial to help end the vice,” she said.

FGM is a global public health concern, affecting at least about 200 million girls and women. It has been blamed for lifelong damage or complications, including severe pain, excessive bleeding, infections (such as tetanus), urinary problems, psychological problems and life-threatening circumstances for pregnant women and their babies during labour.