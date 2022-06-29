State to establish safe houses for troubled Kenyans in Middle East

The government will establish safe houses to rescue distressed Kenyans in foreign countries.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui yesterday said some Sh70 million has been set aside to build safe houses in Saudi Arabia.

The government has also started tracing Kenyans suffering abroad as it puts stringent measures to control illegal labour migration.

Mr Chelugui said it will now be mandatory for all private recruiting agents to register with the National Employment Authority (NEA) to be allowed to export labour.

Speaking in Mombasa during the official launch of the National Job Fair, the CS said his office will work with the Ministry of Interior and other stakeholders to ensure there is compliance in job placements abroad.

"We will enforce the requirement that all private recruiters register with NEA to be allowed to recruit any Kenyan to work abroad. As a quick measure to save those suffering abroad and more so in Saudi Arabia, we shall open safe homes to protect those being mistreated as we plan for their repatriation,” said Mr Chelugui.

During the launch, the CS said his ministry is coming up with strategies and policies to protect those seeking jobs abroad and to bring to book unscrupulous agents.

Recruitment agents

“Some job placement companies have taken advantage of policy gaps to exploit Kenyans but now with the new policies which will be implemented, they will have to comply or else they will close shop. We are working with security agents to ensure compliance on this,” he said.

The CS singled out Coast region as one of the areas with highest number of unregistered job recruitment agents.

“We have heard of hundreds of people being mistreated abroad but we do not have exact numbers since they sneak out of the country without the government's knowledge. In the past two years, we have registered 97 cases of Kenyans who have died while working abroad but we want to end it,” Mr Chelugui said.

Yesterday’s event brought together stakeholders to strategize on the future of Kenyan labour market to ensure safe, regular and orderly labour migration.

Also in attendance were Labour Chief Administrative Secretary Jackson Kalla, Principal Secretary Peter Tum and Federation of Kenya Employees CEO Jacqueline Mugo.

National Assembly Labour and Social Welfare committee data shows the number of Kenyans working and living in Saudi Arabia rose from 55,000 in 2019 to 97,000 this year, mostly domestic workers.