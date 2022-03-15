Special courts for SGBV cases historic move

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome. She has fulfilled one of the human rights advocates’ wishes: sexual and gender-based violence courts.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Dennis Okore

In a society where human rights abuses are the norm, the plight of survivors is compounded by a broken legal system. This has made justice to be unattainable for survivors. Women’s rights advocates have consistently made the call to save survivors from extended psychological trauma and costly litigation.

