Spain in drive to empower Africa’s female entrepreneurs

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez last week toured the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI) to meet women beneficiaries of an economic empowerment programme funded by his government.

The initiative, Business Incubator for African Women Enterprises (BIAWE) that addresses the challenges female entrepreneurs in Africa face, is funded through the Comesa Federation of Women in Business (COMFWB). It also seeks to increase their access to affordable funding.

“Through this programme, we hope to increase the survival and growth of women who venture into business through technology transfer and business development skills,” said Kenya’s BIAWE project coordinator Dr Samuel Wambugu.

Improve products

He explained that they provide the women with coaching and mentorship, as well as networks and linkages with strategic business partners.

Dr Wambugu revealed that through the initiative, entrepreneurs had been supported to produce and improve their products; 35 in food processing technologies and five others in sanitary pad making.

Additionally, he noted that 10 women had been assisted to successfully apply for trademarks.

He added that more than 100 products had been developed, improved and inspected for the award of Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) mark of quality.

The beneficiaries of the pilot phase were drawn from across the country.

Manufacturing space

Njoki Muriuki, the founder of Kijo's Garden, which produces chilli paste with no artificial additives encouraged women to exploit such opportunities to develop their businesses.

“Most Kenyans do not know about it but KIDRI is actually a government communal manufacturing space. You just come with your ingredients but get to use their equipment, power, water and their space before you get your own at a fee of only Sh20 for every kilo of everything you produce,” she said.

Each woman who successfully completes the programme is expected to mentor 10 other entrepreneurs.