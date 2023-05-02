Small-scale women traders less likely to use digital tech

Women running small businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa are less likely to use smartphones, the Internet and online banking, according to a report by International Finance Corporation.

The report, Digital technologies are a useful yet underutilised tool for African micronterprises developed in collaboration with the World Bank, found that men were 3.3 times more likely to use computers in their small businesses than women.

The other largest divides were that women were 2.4 times less likely to use the Internet to find suppliers and were 2.3 times less likely to be using accounting software or inventory control.

“Generally, less than seven percent of microenterprises use a smartphone, less than six percent a computer, and roughly 20 percent still do not use any mobile phone across Sub Saharan Africa,” the study found.

“Even fewer firms use digital tools enabled by these access technologies. Only two in five firms use a mobile phone to communicate with suppliers or customers, and less than one in five use them to pay suppliers or receive payments with mobile money.

"And among those with smartphones, less than half use the internet to find lower-cost or more favorable suppliers, and less than a third use the internet for e-commerce. Only half of firms with a computer use accounting software or inventory control.”

Most respondents, 70.8 per cent of both men and women, did not see the usefulness of internet-enabled technologies. This was the top reason for the underutilisation.

This is despite evidence indicating that micro-enterprises that used smartphones and computers recorded 2.8 times higher rates of productivity, six times higher sales levels, and 1.9 times the number of employees than non-users.

Hurdles

The small business owners also reported a number of challenges limiting their adoption of these technologies.

“Thirty-five per cent said these technologies were too expensive for them, especially after factoring in the cost of purchasing the products with monthly usage fees and related electricity costs," the report says.

"Thirty-four per cent said they lacked the know-how of using the technologies, pointing to a digital skills gap and to the need for digital entrepreneurs to design technologies geared to the level of skills people have, so that they can build skills as they use them.”

Additionally, a smaller share of non-users, 20 per cent, cited a lack of availability as a reason for not embracing digital technologies, intimating that inaccessibility is not be the overriding cause of the low use rates.