Sierra Leone: 130 rights groups demand FGM ban

Secret Bondo society members are led by the Black Devil as they begin their procession across the field of Songo village to perform on December 2, 2018. For youngsters in Sierra Leone, the end of a year in class can entail secretive tribal initiation rites. The country has been told to ban FGM.

Photo credit: Lynn Rossi | AFP

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • At 83 per cent FGM prevalence, the country has one of the highest numbers of the 15-49 year-old girls and women who have either been cut or are at risk of being cut.
  • The activists say women and girls continue to die from FGM-related complications due to the country’s inaction.

A coalition of 130 women's rights organisations has petitioned the Sierra Leone government to criminalise female genital mutilation (FGM).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.