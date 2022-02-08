She made jeans for Americans; when they stopped shopping, she turned to sex work

A sex worker waiting for clients. Anna, a garment worker in Lesotho, turned to the trade when she lost her only source of income due to Covid-19.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Louise Donovan   &  Refiloe Makhaba Nkune

What you need to know:

  • For five years, the 30-year-old mother stitched jeans at a garment factory in Lesotho, in South Africa.
  • In April of last year, the factory closed, due to reduced orders from US brands and other pandemic-related issues, rendering her jobless.
  • At garment factories around the world, staffers, the majority female, were laid off or sent home without pay.
  • Roughly 600 workers are reportedly expected to be permanently laid off this year.

After Anna tucks her five children into bed each weeknight, she walks out the door to a grass patch behind her home. The former seamstress searches for a flat, heavy stone under which she’s buried her uniform for tonight; a camouflage mini skirt.

