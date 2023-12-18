Sharon Jeptoo: Breaking gender barriers in crocodile-infested Lake Baringo

When Sharon Jeptoo lined up to compete in a motor boat racing at the shores of Lake Baringo recently, hundreds of people who had turned up to cheer them were startled to see a woman competing against nine men.

The sport, which also involves the traditional canoe racing locally known as Kaldich, is annual. It is intended to foster peaceful co-existence among neighbouring communities in an area that has been marred with perennial attacks orchestrated by fights over limited resources including water and pasture.

The competition held at the shores of Lake Baringo, brings together the Pokot, Tugen, Ilchamus and Turkana communities who live along the lake. The sport culminates in to the famous annual Kimalel goat auction and a cultural fair the following day.

With the advent of devolution, the county government revived the auction in 2014. It also introduced the cultural component to add fun to the event, and preach peaceful co-existence among the participating communities while showcasing their rich culture.

Sharon speaks to a colleague. She a motor boat rider and a fisher woman on Lake Baringo, a venture she has done to eke a living since 2020 after completing her secondary school education. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

Sharon emerged eighth position in the 10kms boat race that took place in the crocodile infested lake.

The 23-year-old says some weeks earlier, three other women had also registered to participate in the competition but the organisers cancelled the women category due to their small numbers.

“I was among the four who had registered to compete for the women category but it was cancelled the last minute, with the organisers saying the number was too small. In the men category, nine participants had registered and I did not want to be left out. I requested to compete with the men. After all, I am a boat rider just like them. That is how I ended up being the only woman,” Sharon tells Nation.Africa after the competition.

As the race came to a close, hundreds of locals and local leaders cheered her as she pulled at the shores of the lake, managing to get the eighth position.

"The race was not easy owing to the tides. I, however, emerged eighth because I didn’t take off immediately at the start. Although I expected to win, I remain proud that I competed with nine men. Next time, I am pretty sure I will win,” she says.

"Our community is still grappling with patriarchal issues and women are viewed as lesser beings who only belong to the kitchen. I am elated that I have motivated other women that they can also compete with men, not only in sports but in other occupations and still win……it is a matter of survival for the fittest and not whether you are a man or a woman,” she says.

Sharon is not only a motorboat rider on Lake Baringo but is also a fish woman, a venture she says she started after completing her secondary school education in 2020.

Since fishing is the main economic mainstay among locals living along the shores of the lake, she gave it a shot, at least to avoid idling and earn a little money.

Sharon on the boat she rowed during the racing competition at Lake Baringo on December 13, 2023. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

“We had a motorboat at home but I never used it because I was still a student. When I completed high school, I started learning to ride and in no time, I honed the skills. I could go fishing deep into the lake, sometimes alone. That is how I developed a passion to fish,” says Sharon.

Despite the risks of riding on a lake that is infested by crocodiles and hippos, the mother of one starts fishing at 2pm every day, sometimes working through the night to 6am the following day.

"I normally get out of the house in the afternoon and go fishing across the shore to get a good fetch. I mount the fishing nets, tie the boat on a tree to allow it to float, then wait throughout the night so that they are not destroyed by crocodiles. In the morning, I start my journey back to the shores to sell the catch,” she explains.

Sell fish

After selling the fish, she scouts for clients who want a ride within the lake or to the islands in the lake.

“With the tough economic times, I sleep for very few hours. Even if I am exhausted from fishing the whole night and I get clients after selling the fish, I still serve them. I am passionate in what I do and would not leave anything to chance,” she notes.

She started the venture together with two other young women who gradually pulled out owing to the challenges.

“I am now alone and when I go fishing, I meet men. At first, they thought my urge to fish was short-lived because I am a woman, but three years later, I am still standing strong.”

On a good day, she says, she can fetch more than Sh15,000, depending on the fishing nets she has mounted and if the location has enough fish.

Among the challenges, she explains, are wayward individuals who would want to sabotage her work. Sometimes they steal the plucks when the boat is parked on the shores, or create holes to ground them.

“Sometimes the tides in the lake can be strong and if you are fainthearted, you may end up not fishing at all. The fuel prices have also hit the ceiling, but I have to adjust if I am to remain afloat,” she says.

Sharon, however, encourages other women to be risk takers, indicating that nothing comes easy.

“The world is dynamic and women should not choose what to do. Whatever men do, let us give it a try, in the long run, you will even find yourself doing better than them. I am not quitting anytime soon,” says Sharon.



