Scotland becomes first country to make period products free

Scotland has become the first country in the world to make period products free.

The Scottish government passed The Period Products (Free Provision) Act, which came into force two days ago.

Through the law, councils and education providers will be legally required to make period products, including sanitary towels and tampons available and free to anyone who needs them.

In a statement, Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison, lauded the Period Act as a world- leading statute that recognises period products are not a luxury but should be freely available to all.

“Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them. This is more important than ever at a time when people are making difficult choices due to the cost of living crisis and we never want anyone to be in a position where they cannot access period products,’’ part of her statement reads.

Ms Robison also revealed that since 2017, the Scottish government had invested more than £ 27 million to fund access to period products in a range of public settings.

“Since 2018, we have delivered ground-breaking action by providing free period products for pupils and students in all our schools, colleges and universities. We are proud to be the first national government in the world to take such action,’’ she added

Scotland continues to be a world-leader in ending period poverty by enacting progressive legislation.