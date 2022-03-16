Save pregnant learners from exam stress

A depressed teenager. Unexpected pregnancy changes the trajectory of a girl’s life, with long-lasting physical, socioeconomic and psychological ramifications. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Alvin Mwangi

Sexual reproductive health expert

What you need to know:

  • The return-to-school policy by the Education ministry is commendable as it allows expectant adolescent and teenage girls to stay in or go back to school after delivery.
  •  Most of these pregnancies are defilement cases as the girls are underage.


Whenever national examinations are held, including the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and recently concluded Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), there are always reports of pregnant  girls taking the exams. This is unacceptable. Why pressure expectant learners to sit exams in school or in a hospital environment? And, clearly, most of these are defilement cases as the girls are underage. 

