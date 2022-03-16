Save pregnant learners from exam stress

Whenever national examinations are held, including the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and recently concluded Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), there are always reports of pregnant girls taking the exams. This is unacceptable. Why pressure expectant learners to sit exams in school or in a hospital environment? And, clearly, most of these are defilement cases as the girls are underage.

Despite the commendable return-to-school policy by the Ministry of Education, which allows expectant adolescent and teenage girls to stay in or go back to school after delivery, more needs to be done to stem the trend. The young girls are still in a state of trauma due to the sexual violence they went through and may not focus on the examination.

Unexpected pregnancy changes the trajectory of a girl’s life, with long-lasting physical, socioeconomic and psychological ramifications. The high rate of unplanned pregnancy can be reduced by equipping our children with age- and need-appropriate Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).

Defilement

Most of these cases are a result of defilement and rape for minors and adults alike. We have had many cases of heavily pregnant girls having difficulties in the exam room.

Talking about sex should not be taboo; it would not necessarily encourage promiscuity among young people. Sexuality education is not only about sexual activity, but also social and health issues. In fact, CSE greatly encourages abstinence.

It also recognises that human sexuality is a perfectly natural part of life and, therefore, seeks to give students the knowledge, attitude, skills and values to make appropriate and healthy choices about their sexuality and lifestyle to avoid unplanned and unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, among other consequences.

The ministries of Health and Education and the local administration should together ensure the safety of all adolescents first, and then prepare supplementary exams for the learners as soon as they regain their good health. They should also fully operationalise the return to school policy, and do so indiscriminately.



