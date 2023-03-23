Safaricom, Airtel, M-Pesa and Equity most loved brands by women

Safaricom is still king when it comes to Kenyan women's most loved brand.

Similar to their voting last year, women chose telecommunication service providers and banking institutions as their top most-loved brands. M-Pesa services, Airtel and Equity Bank were other entities that retained the top four positions respectively in the recent rankings.

The findings of the third edition of the ‘Top 100 Most Loved Brands by Women Study in Kenya’ by Ipsos and BSD Group were released on Tuesday at the Radisson Blu Hotel. The study interviewed more than 1,000 adult women across the country between 18 and 65 established that women drive consumer purchase decisions within the household as the primary shoppers.

"Ninety-seven per cent of adult women play a key role in purchase of products or services used in their households and on average with 78 per cent of their income going to household purchases," said Managing Director, Ipsos Kenya, Chris Githaiga.

“Close to half of households in Kenya have a woman (a mother) as the head. Therefore, empowering women impacts the overall economic growth and value creation.”

Additionally, the study shows that women's purchasing power has increased post-Covid-19 lifting of restrictions. However, with the rise in inflation, women were looking to stretch the value of the shilling and thus were more frugal with their spending than ever before and were switching to brands that offer value.

Mr Githaiga challenged brands to utilise data to develop products that match and meet the needs of women.

Eva Muraya, founder and chief executive of BSD Group, called on policymakers and organisations to be intentional about contributing to women's empowerment. She also called upon women to join positions or sectors where they are underrepresented greatly to increase the labour pool.

“For brands and organisations to be successful, they need strategies that deeply resonate with, prudent to consult and co-create with women in a top-down and bottom-up manner. They ultimately need to be included in developing and implementing brands and organizational strategies."

Kiprono Kittonny, chairman Nairobi Securities Exchange, said: "if you meet the expectations of women, you exceed the expectations of men. Women are more discerning that we are, as men.

"We want to start encouraging listed companies to give us their gender matrix to encourage more companies to have women at decision making levels."

He also challenged women to shift from spending and focus more on investments.

Other brands that made it to the top 10 list include Naivas Supermarket, Samsung, Nice and Lovely lotion, Softcare pads, GoTV and NHIF.