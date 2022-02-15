Saadiya Hussein: My stand on FGM cost me political post

Culture and tradition will be the biggest impediments for women vying for political posts in Tana River County in the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Whereas their male counterparts will have a clear runway, the women will have to battle through traditional and cultural hurdles to get to their desired seats.

Sadia Hussein, a renowned anti-female genital mutilation (FGM) activist, has expressed interest in the Woman Representative position.

This will be the second time the award-winning activist will be throwing her hat into the contest after losing in 2013.

Ms Hussein attributes her loss to her stand against FGM, a vice she boldly campaigned against in her entire period in politics while she was expectant with her second child.

“My people hated me for it, they called me a bad name but I took it boldly and kept preaching against the vice while asking for their votes," she says.

After the loss, Ms Hussein was nominated to the county assembly where she pushed for various anti-FGM policies, creating a wider rift between her and the people.

In 2017, she shelved her ambition of becoming the county's woman representative and instead went on a full campaign against FGM, a tradition her people hold dearly.

Save women

"I irked them even more, and this time, I did it from the heart knowing that I had nothing to lose. I was on a mission to save our women, my sisters, I had to create a conversation," she says.

With the support of the former governor Hussein Dado, she embarked on a countywide campaign against FGM.

Her journey has been nothing but success, with women in various communities now taking a stand against the cut.

From one award to another, coupled with various recognitions on both national and international platforms, Ms Hussein has become an icon to most women and girls in society.

After more than a decade of campaigning against the vice, she now wants to scale up the fight against FGM by becoming Tana River's woman representative.

However, she still faces the monster that stole her victory ten years ago - culture and tradition.

As she awaits the community's endorsement for the race, her opponents have taken her stand against FGM to the ground, accusing her of compromising their culture.

“Not everyone has been impressed with the change we have been inspiring, and those people are talking in low tones against our efforts,” she reveals.

According to Ms Hussein, some elders have influenced the young people to believe that the vice is religious and she is anti-religion.

"Even with the clear knowledge, my opponents are siding with this fallacy about the cut being religious, and they are radicalizing the people, using such lies to their advantage," she says.

Family matters

Some of the elders disapprove of her candidature as they have been convinced she will devalue their culture.

"There are many other things to do to help the community, we don't understand why she is bothered with what others choose to do with their private parts," says Abdirahman Mohammed, an elder.

The fact that she is a sngle mother has also been thrown into the ring, with many questioning her husband's whereabouts.

“I choose to keep my family matters a private issue and insist on an agenda since what our people need is development, change, and I am capable of giving them that, and they know I am genuine," she says.

Nevertheless, the Anti-FGM ambassador wears a brave face to the contest with the backing of the elites in the society.

Ms Hussein has the support of the community's gubernatorial flag bearer Dr Nuh Hassan, who believes she is genuine in her quest.

She also has the blessings of the outgoing woman representative Rehema Hassan, who finds her a better successor.

Traditional barriers

The chair of the Tana Delta Gasa Council of Elders David Magasani, says women have a chance at proving their capability regardless of their cultural or traditional limitations.

“Politics has no manners, if you declare interest in it, be rest assured it will explore the nitty-gritty in your life and parade them, it is up to you to break or use that moment to make an impact," he says.

Sadia Hussein, Bura Parliamentary aspirant Rehema Hassan, Garsen Parliamentary aspirant Hadida Komora and Irene Febe, all have their ambitions facing traditional and cultural barriers exposing them to open attacks.

The women are, however, determined to walk the murky waters to liberate society from the shackles of poor leadership and underdevelopment.