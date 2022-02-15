Saadiya Hussein: My stand on FGM cost me political post

Sadia Hussein at a meeting on the two-thirds gender rule hosted by the parliamentary committee on legal affairs in Nairobi in 2018.

Photo credit: Laban Walloga | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sadia Hussein, a renowned anti-female genital mutilation (FGM) activist, has expressed interest in the Woman Representative position.
  • Ms Hussein attributes her 2013 loss of the seat to her stand against FGM, a vice she boldly campaigned against in her entire period in politics.

Culture and tradition will be the biggest impediments for women vying for political posts in Tana River County in the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.