Rights lobby urges Kwale women to seek elective seats

Women in Kwale have been urged to turn out in large numbers and seek elective positions in the August 9 General Election.

The Human Rights Agenda (Huria), an advocacy group, says the number of women vying for political seats in the county is still low. Huria programmes officer Mwinyihaji Chamosi yesterday said they had already launched an initiative to sensitise women to the significance of joining elective politics.

“We want to make sure women are involved in electoral matters and vie for various positions so that they can be leaders in society,” said Mr Chamosi.

For her part, Kwale Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani said women should not wait until the last minute to declare their interest in political seats.

“You had better start this early so that the people know you and can then vote for you,” she said.

Ms Achani, who seeks to succeed her boss, Governor Salim Mvurya, committed to supporting women aspirants.

Contestants

So far, Ms Achani of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Ms Agnes Zani of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party are the only women running for governor.

No female candidate has declared an interest in the senatorial post.

In parliamentary contests, Kwale Woman Representative Zuleikha Hassan announced that she will be running for Kinango MP, while Mariam Sharlet is vying for the Msambweni constituency seat. Both Ms Hassan and Ms Sharlet are in ODM.