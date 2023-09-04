Rights groups call for release of jailed Burundian journalist Irangabiye

International rights bodies renewed their call for Burundian authorities to unconditionally release journalist Floriane Irangabiye, who was first detained in August last year.

In a joint statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Amnesty International, the Burundi Rights Initiative and Human Rights Watch, among other rights groups, have termed her conviction “punishment for her peaceful exercise of the right to freedom of expression”. They are calling on the authorities to immediately release her unconditionally to enable her to access medical care.

They have expressed concern about Floriane’s deteriorating health behind bars after she experienced respiratory distress in July. They cited that authorities had failed to ensure she received adequate medical care. The journalist, according to the CPJ, has suffered from asthma since her childhood.

Source of tribulations

Floriane is a columnist and the founder of Radio Igicaniro – an online media outlet that broadcasts from Rwanda. On her web radio, she would often invite well-known Burundian government critics to discuss the country’s problems.

The discussion that landed her in trouble was between Bob Rugurika, director of Radio Publique Africaine (RPA), and Janvier Bigiramana, a lawyer and national coordinator of Tournons la Page (TLP-Burundi). During the debate, the journalist allegedly strongly criticised the government and encouraged Burundians to oppose authorities.

On the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, Floriane describes herself as a mother of two amazing children, a highly motivated woman, and a hardworking and reliable person committed to professional achievement. Her last retweet on August 22 last year was on a story of a 110-year-old cherished friend of President Paul Kagame. Floriane would be arrested eight days later.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) documents that the journalist, who had been living in exile in Rwanda since 2015, had visited her family in Burundi when she was nabbed by the National Intelligence Service, which takes orders directly from the president. She was charged after two months of arrest and produced in court on December 16.

Conviction

She was convicted on January 3, under Article 611 of Burundi’s Criminal Code for undermining the integrity of the national territory. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison and equally fined ShFBu1 million (Sh50,962). Her lawyers appealed, insisting that there was no evidence that her broadcasts from Rwanda were a threat to Burundi’s national security.