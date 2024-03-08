Restoring children’s dignity: The Elgeyo Marakwet teacher with a heart of gold

Viola Jemutai Barsulai, 39, wears many hats. She is a primary school teacher at Kamariny Primary School, Keiyo North, a deputy head teacher, and a child rights activist.

On Mashujaa Day, 2020, Viola was mentioned as a heroine who gave back to society during the Covid-19 crisis. And in 2022, Unesco and the Teachers Service Commission honoured her for her distinguished community service.

At the height of Covid-19 in 2020, defilement, teenage pregnancies, and early marriages surged in Elgeyo Marakwet. Viola, disturbed by the goings-on, chose not to sit back and watch as the lives of many children were turned upside down.

She took it upon herself to champion child rights. She would no longer just be a school teacher. Viola took her teaching skills into rights advocacy in her community, a role she has never regretted taking up.

She embarked on door-to-door visits, educating parents on the need to protect their children against abuse. Since then, she has had a busy schedule of activities promoting children’s wellbeing.

Don't Touch

The mother of two launched the Don’t Touch initiative. She visits schools and churches and takes every little opportunity to attend public gatherings to sensitise residents to protect children.

She further campaigns against sexual abuse and harmful practices and urges survivors and their families to speak up and seek help.

“As a teacher, my first client is a learner. For that reason, I always want to see children learning well and comfortably, irrespective of their family backgrounds,” she tells Nation.Africa.

“My happiness is to see that when children are in school, they feel equal irrespective of where they come from. I don’t want a situation where a learner has low self-esteem because he or she has a torn or old uniform.”

Through the Don’t Touch programme, she teaches children that no one, including their relatives, should touch them inappropriately, or take pictures of their private parts.

She explains the action they should take in case this happens.

She also rescues children who have been sexually abused and have nowhere else to get help. Viola has since earned the moniker Don’t Touch following her commitment to the initiative.

She has reached more than 20,000 learners in the county and more than 100 have got new school uniforms.

Sexual abuse

Among her major concerns is incest or abuse by those entrusted with the responsibility of protecting children. She says most cases go unreported or are settled out of court.

“I educate the children that even their father, mother, or brother has no right to touch their private parts in whatever way. In the past, I have come across many cases of incest.

“I have now empowered them that such cases are reported immediately so that the right remedial procedures, including taking them for medication, are followed.”

She has come across some cases where children are sexually abused and infected with sexually transmitted diseases.

Her other initiatives include Restore Dignity, a programme through which she gives dignity to children from humble backgrounds, sponsors secondary school education for those from struggling families, and champions the school feeding programme to boost retention.

She rallies well-wishers and friends to purchase school uniforms for children from humble backgrounds, and ensures that such children get free meals at school.

Viola presents a uniform to one of her needy pupils on March 6, 2024. Photo credit: Florah Koech I Nation Media Group

“School uniforms are worn five days a week and some children from poor backgrounds wear one pair throughout the week because that is what they have.

"For that reason, I started the Restore Dignity programme to ensure such children have good school uniforms that are not torn so that when delivering the Don’t Touch message, their bodies are also well covered.”

She says beneficiaries have gained more confidence and made commendable progress in class.

“Many learners now feel that school is a haven for them because they have good clothing and food. The programme has also boosted enrolment and retention in our school,” she says.

“Some children come to school on empty stomachs because their parents cannot afford even a single meal.

"I have rallied well-wishers and friends to ensure these children get food in school so that we cut back on dropout rates due to hunger.”

Through this initiative, they started planting crops for families who cannot afford food so that their children do not just rely on the one meal provided at school.

She has further mobilised friends and well-wishers to build houses for some families after realising that some children come from families that live in a sorry state and cannot even concentrate in class because of the challenges back home.

This year, Viola has sponsored three learners from her school to pursue secondary school education. She has also started a talent search programme in her school to identify talented children for nurturing.

Viola sees off some of the students whose secondary education she sponsors, on March 6, 202. Photo credit: Florah Koech I Nation Media Group

“Service to humanity is service to God. My passion is ensuring that children's rights in this country are protected and they live well,” she says.

“I ensure that the rights of both boys and girls are protected and that they are clothed and fed well.”

The teacher also urges religious and local leaders to sensitise residents to protect children against any form of abuse, insisting that it takes collective responsibility.

Warm embrace

“Even in another life, I would want to be a teacher because I love the sincerity children have,” she says, noting that spending time with children makes her happy.

“We have children who have never received a hug from their parents or guardians. I try to fill that gap to make them appreciated.”

Mud cake

In an interesting gesture, her Grade Three pupils in 2023 ‘baked’ her a big mud cake to celebrate her 38th birthday.

She was new at the school and would play with the children, buy some uniforms to replace their torn ones, and buy them small gifts now and then.

Following the gesture, a well-wisher, through a company that learned about it, delivered a real birthday cake to her school and she was able to share it with the learners and the school community.

“I will be the happiest teacher the day MCAs will start setting aside funds for the school feeding programme. Even porridge alone makes a big difference, because children trek to school on empty stomachs and after some time, they drop out because they cannot concentrate in class.”

Viola appeals to more well-wishers and the county government to come on board and support her initiative to nurture and provide for needy children.

“Whenever I see the smiles from children rescued from abuse, those who have received new uniforms, food, or been sponsored to secondary school, I feel so elated because I have touched a life.